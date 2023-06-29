How to Earn Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Playground Games

Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the Hard Charger speed skill in Forza Horizon 5.

Throughout the journey that is Forza Horizon 5, players are tasked with certain tasks called skills that require different ways of handling the game’s large number of vehicles. Some require certain driving styles or tricks, while others simply require having the best car possible.

How to Get Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5

In order to be able to do the Hard Charger speed skill, you will first need a car capable of hitting 200 MPH. For safety, you should use a car you know can surpass that speed by a decent amount. Doing this will possibly take more than a few tries, and it’s better to use a car that can reach a decent bit higher than 201 MPH to limit how long it takes. If you need help, we have a list of the ten fastest cars. I also made a bunch of upgrades to my car for acceleration to make it even easier to reach top speed quickly.

When you’ve got a suitable car, you’ll then need to do a Burnout skill. This is done by pressing and holding down both the LT and RT triggers on your controller for about two to three seconds when you’re at a complete standstill. Then let go of LT to release your brake and start speeding down the road.

As long as you hit 200mph after getting the Burnout skill, you’ll earn Hard Charger. We liked to head down the main highway running down the middle of the map as it’s nice and straight, making it easy to avoid vehicles that’d stop you in your tracks.

We’ve summarized the steps you need to take below.

You’ll want to get to a flat, straight road. One of the highways is probably your best bet but look for one with the least traffic, so nothing gets in your way. When situated, you’ll want to prepare a Burnout Skill by holding Brake/LT and Accelerate/RT, as it will need to be chained into the next part. After two to three seconds, let off the brake and accelerate forward; you’ll know this works if the Burnout Skill notification pops up. While the Burnout Skill is chained, now is when you’ll want to hit 200 MPH. You have a limited amount of time to do this, so that’s why you need to use the fastest car possible. Once you hit 200 MPH, you should get the Hard Charger Speed Skill notification and the designated 1,000 skill points reward.

This is everything you need to know for how to earn the Hard Charger speed skill in Forza Horizon 5. If you weren’t aware (because the maps are massive in the Horizon Series), you can actually find the Festival Site from Forza Horizon 3 in the fifth game.

About the authors

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop Chris Jecks Chris is the Managing Editor of Twinfinite. Chris has been with the site and covering the games media industry for eight years. He typically covers new releases, FIFA, Fortnite and any good shooters for the site, and loves nothing more than a good Pro Clubs session with the lads. Chris has a History degree from the University of Central Lancashire. He spends his days eagerly awaiting the release of BioShock 4. More Stories by Chris Jecks

