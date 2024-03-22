When it comes to dishing out the hurt in Rise of the Ronin, players can do more than swinging a sharp katana or use a long spear to attack from afar. Thanks to the influx of technology both from the East and the West, there are fancy new toys awaiting those curious enough to dive into the research. For players hoping to learn just how to develop technology in Rise of the Ronin, read on.

Developing Technology in Rise of the Ronin

First, the ability to develop technology is not available at the early stages of the game. Only by completing the main story mission, Locating the Camera, will things be set in motion. It is here that players will meet Igashichi Iizuka, the inventor who will be responsible for much of the heavy lifting. After the story progresses, players will be introduced to the Photographic Studio, where Igashichi will also be located.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Speak to the inventor, and the option to develop technology will appear. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Throughout your adventures, you will come into possession of the key item known as Foreign Books. By turning these into Igashichi, he will be able to develop more complicated technology using money. In addition, the better your bond level with him is, the deeper you can venture into the technology tree.

Some of the developments will improve or create new gear, such as the Detector, Glider, and Fire Pipe. This can allow players to fly faster, assassinate enemies while gliding or even allow for underwater photography. Just be sure to have enough cash as well as a good relationship with Igashichi to open up these options.

That’s all there is to know about how to develop technology in Rise of the Ronin. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to get strength skill points and how to increase max health.

