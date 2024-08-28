How to Customize Character & Ship Appearance in Star Wars Outlaws

Wondering how to customize Star Wars Outlaws’ character and vehicle options to change the appearance of Kay, her Speeder, and her ship? The Ubisoft game comes with plenty of ways to tailor your character Kay, Speeder, ship, and creature partner Nix to your liking, with the ability to transmog too. This guide will tell you all you need to know about customizing your appearances in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws Kay Appearance Customization Walkthrough

To get into the customization menu in Star Wars Outlaws to change Kay’s character appearance, load up the main menu. Then, go to the “Equipment” tab and select “Loadout” under “Kay and Nix”.

In the Loadout menu, you’ll be able to swap into Kay’s clothes slots—Chest, Waist, and Legs—with any of the items you’ve collected so far. While your cursor is over a clothing slot, select it to be taken to the range of items you’ve collected from that category so far from the various merchants you’ll have entered.

There are also the Charms slots, but these don’t appear cosmetically with only gameplay benefits.

Back in the main Loadout menu, you can go down to the Nix section to swap their accessory or equipped treat for an extra combat ability.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

How to Transmog in Star Wars Outlaws

To take your Star Wars Outlaws customization further with transmog, hover your cursor over whichever of Kay’s clothing items you want to change the look but want to keep the ability of. Then, select the prompt to “Change Appearance”. From there, you’ll be able to change the cosmetic look of any same-category item to any of which you’ve also collected and maintain any combat benefits.

In the image above, for example, where Star Wars Outlaws’ Vandor Survivalist Jacket—a normally puffy winter jacket that reduces damage and stops health regeneration from being interrupted—has been transmogged to look like the Kessel Runner Vest.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

How to Change the Appearance of the Ship & Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

Customization of your Speeder and Trailblazer ship in Star Wars Outlaws is also quite easy. In the main menu, move to the “Vehicles” tab and select which vehicle you want to change the appearance of. In the menus for both vehicles from there, select the “Appearance” option.

For the Speeder, you can select and customize its paint job, trinket, and trophy in their slots with any of the respective cosmetics you’ve picked up. For the Trailblazer, you’ll be able to swap the ship’s paint job, the color of the fuel trail left by the engine thrusters, or the trinket above the command console.

For more from the game, check out how to earn more credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws or how to win at Kessel Sabacc. Alternatively, take a look at our Star Wars Outlaws materials guide to know what special components you’ll need to upgrade your gear, Speeder, and ship.

