In a souls-like such as Lies of P, having a good weapon can mean the difference between life and death; that is, if players are adept at using them in the first place. While such gear is standard for games that involve combat in one form or another, Legion Arms are something entirely unique to this one. For players who are curious about how to craft Legion Arms in Lies of P, this guide has everything you need on the subject.

Crafting Legion Arms in Lies of P

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Legion Arms are additional tools that players can count on for all sorts of situations in Lies of P. They can close the gap to enemies quickly, or be used to set explosive traps for enemies who are being too aggressive. The nice selection of tools is only limited by the resources required to craft and improve them, although players do get the Puppet String for free in the initial stages of the game.

To craft more Legion Arms, players must collect Legion Plugs, which are usually rewards given by defeating certain bosses and elite enemies or found in secret chests that can only be discovered through exploration. By this point, Venigni would have been rescued from the factory and will provide the necessary item — the Vegnigni Craft Machine — to help players do this.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Depending on the type of Legion Arm you are after, it might require a different Legion Plug, but there are enough to go around to ensure that players can craft all eight Legion Arms in Lies of P. Most Legion Arms can also be further modified to have additional and more powerful functions, but that will require the use of another resource, Legion Calibers.

All Legion Arms in Lies of P

In total, players can look forward to using these eight different Legion Arms:

Left Arm of Steel – Starting Legion Arm capable of forward strong punches.

Puppet String – Release a wire that can drag enemies toward the player or vice versa. Given as part of the story.

Fulminis – Accumulates Electric Blitz and discharges electric shock.

Flamberge – Burns enemies with a constant stream of flames.

Deux Ex Machina – Legion Arm that can drop motion-sensing landmines.

Pandemonium – Corrodes enemies by firing pools of acid at the ground.

Aegis – A Legion Arm that can block enemy attacks and explode to deal damage.

Falcon Eyes – Fires armor-piercing shells from a distance that explode after a while.

Armed with the knowledge of how to craft Legion Arms in Lies of P, it is now time to go save the day in Krat. Be sure to check out other relevant guides below, and for everything else, search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.