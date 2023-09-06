How to Cool Down Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Romancing Karlach isn’t exactly easy in Baldur’s Gate 3. While she might be more than happy to have your affection, her Infernal Engine prevents you from making physical contact for a good chunk of the game. Even when you do repair it, she only becomes slightly cooler and can’t kiss you properly until you make further repairs later in the story. Fortunately, there is a way to cool down Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 between these points, and we’re here to walk you through the process.

What Can Cool Down Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

While it only offers a temporary reduction in temperature, you can cool down Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 by coating her with ice or water. Either method does the trick, and you can achieve them through the use of both spells and items. These include spells like Ice Knife and Ray of Frost as well as objects like Bottles of Water. You can purchase scrolls that contain the necessary spells from most any merchant if need be, and bottles of water can be found throughout the world in boxes and barrels.

Your character also doesn’t have to be the one to cool her down. You can switch to another party member and use their skills to calm her inferno. Afterward, all you need to do is switch back to your character and talk to her. We had the most luck when we used Ray of Frost via Gale, but you might find it just as effective to throw a bottle of Water at her yourself.

Regardless of how you choose to do it, you’ll first need to talk to Karlach at your camp after you’ve managed to romance her to a certain point. More specifically, she needs to have spoken to you about wanting to be physical via a chat at night by your campfire. After this occurs, talk to her again and talk about wanting to touch her properly. She should mention how much she wants to do so, and that she’s open to any ideas you have.

Tell her you have an idea, and when she says she’s ready, hit her with your method of choice. You should be notified that you’ve succeeded via your journal, and Karlach can even talk to you automatically if your character is close enough to her. You can then move in for a kiss, and though it doesn’t last long, you’ll have succeeded in pushing your relationship further.

And that’s everything we have on how to cool down Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s far from the only tricky puzzle in the game though, so take a look at our other guides down below.