In Harvest Island, cooking meals is an activity you can complete as part of your daily farming duties. Cooking enables you to create various dishes from your foraged goods and farm materials, which you can later consume to receive extra Bless and the chance to restore some Stamina. If you’re wondering how to whip up some tasty meals for yourself, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to cook meals in Harvest Island.

Harvest Island Cooking Guide

To cook meals in Harvest Island, you’ll need to take a break from your Island exploration or farming duties and head back home to your house. Once you’re inside, head over to the big Cooking pot on the right side of the living room.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Now all you’ll need to do is press the Space Bar to interact with the Cooking Pot, which will bring up the Cooking Menu, containing a list of recipes you have obtained. You can acquire additional recipes from sources such as books, with one being available to find in the shed within the cow pen.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve selected your dish, press Space Bar once again to confirm, and a sound effect will play to indicate the meal has been made; easy as that. Now that you’ve acquired your dish, you can open up your inventory, head over to your Rucksack, and consume your freshly cooked meal for some extra Bless.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to cook meals in Harvest Island. Now that you know how to whip up some tasty snacks, why not check out our guide on how to get to the Island? This is a key location that you’ll need to access for one of your very first quests, so knowing how to get there is fairly important.