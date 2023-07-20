How to Complete Fungeons & Dragons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Vanellope’s last friendship quest involves a DnD-inspired game that requires you to find various characters and locations around the valley. You’ll need to use her vague hints to guide you along your journey, rewarding you with the ultimate car prize. So, if you are wondering how to complete the Fungeons and Dragons mission in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ll show you what steps you need to take for this adventure.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fungeons & Dragons Mission Guide

Once you visit Vanellope’s house, you must go to the correct areas while wearing a heroic suit. But, if you don’t have suitable attire, you can purchase your corresponding clothing at Scrooge McDuck’s shop. For example, those who picked the ‘Futuristic’ ensemble can filter the designated word in the ‘Styles’ tab while in the store’s Costume section.

Vanellope will provide subtle hints regarding the mysterious key locations, where you must speak to Anna at Chez Remy and then Olaf at the bottom level of the Atlantis Cave in Dazzle Beach. Olaf will also quiz you about riddles, but the answers are relatively laid out before you (Sun and Snowflakes.)

The third key objective mandates you to complete the following tasks:

Equip the Pixel Sword from the Boss Up quest.

Make three Raspberry Boba Tea.

Pick up the book in Arendelle Castle.

Those who aren’t sure where to find the last item can locate it near the shelves.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After this, you must speak to Stitch in Sunlit Plateau’s Vitalys Mines to battle monsters (at least cardboard versions of them.) Players can make their way to the left side of the cave and eliminate the barriers with their pickaxes. You must also use your watering can to get rid of any firey opponents. As long as you follow the monsters’ trail, you should be going in the right direction (you’ll basically need to explore the entire location.)

Once you take down the dragon, you can speak to Princess Lightyear and return to Vanellope von Schweetz’s house to claim the Sugar Rush Racer and monster cardboard cutouts.

Now that you know how to complete the Fungeons and Dragons mission, you can learn more about the update with our DreamSnaps guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see more Disney Dreamlight Valley content.