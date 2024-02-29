How to Complete Dolphin Mini-Game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Across the various characters that players will meet during their adventures in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the more memorable ones has to be Mr. Dolphin.

Recommended Videos

A key part of the process that gets Cloud and his allies up to Junon, players will once again be counting on the mammal and Priscillia’s help to continue on their journey, but that’s not all, as there is a new mini-game involving the animal, and this guide will teach you everything on how to complete the dolphin mini-game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Completing the Dolphin Mini-Game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While the demo didn’t exactly give players the opportunity to utilize Mr. Dolphin for his primary purpose, the full game does. Along the way, there is also a new addition in the form of an aquatic course that requires players to join forces with the helpful mammal in order to come out on top.

To make sure of your chances of victory in the mini-game, here are some key strategies to keep in mind. First of all, you will be able to steer the direction of the dolphin using the left analog stick, making sure to avoid any obstacles. More importantly, players must aim for the beach balls in order to increase their speed on the water, and use the various ramps to launch into the air to get the balls that are up there.

Image Source: Square Enix

This will allow the possibility of a speedy conclusion to the course; however, in case you need to change direction more abruptly, there is a need to slow down, which can be done by holding down R2. Keep up the effort to go fast and be precise, and towards the end of the course, there will be a quick time event that must be completed for a smooth finish.

Keep all of that in mind, and you should have no issues whatsoever in completing the dolphin mini-game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more help with the game, be sure to search Twinfinite.