How to Complete All Fortnite Postcard Tour Trials Quests

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While the Trials questline has been rather straightforward this season, they are a little different this week. Instead of giving players a direct location to drop, they are instead given clues to figure out. These will take you all over the island to cool landmarks. Here is how to complete all the Postcard Tour Trial Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

All Fortnite Postcard Tour Trials Locations

If you don’t have these anywhere on your quest list, it’s because you will need to have completed all previous Trials.

There are five of these Post Card Tour quests to get through, and they lead all over the map. These are as follows:

In the City, There Is a Masked Warrior Made of Lights

These Boats Bring Cargo

Swim Where the Water Heals

There’s a Tree Where the Three Seasons Collide

In the Ice Cave, Look for the Tower

Due to how spread out they are, you likely won’t get these in one game, but you should have them done in three.

In the City, There Is a Masked Warrior Made of Lights

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This refers to the giant Shogun hologram that can be found in Mega City. This is one is definitely the most dangerous Postcard Tour location considering the location. However, now many players will land right at this spot. Once you’ve arrived, you’ll need to emote to move on.

These Boats Bring Cargo

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

For this one, you must visit this lone cargo boat in the water between Mega City and Kenjutsu Crossing. You can also travel to the Coldwater Sanctuary landmark and zipline to the boat. Just as before, make sure to emote.

Swim Where the Water Heals

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

From the barge, run into Steamy Springs and walk into any of the healing hot springs. As this one specifically says swim, you won’t need to emote, but simply hop into the water.

There’s a Tree Where the Three Seasons Collide

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You will find this tree not far east of Anvil Square. It’s a reference to The Herald villain from Chapter 3 Season 4. As with the others, you will need to emote to continue to the next location.

In the Ice Cave, Look for the Tower

In the ice biome on the north of the island, there will be a cave by the Solitary Shrine landmark.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Right inside the cave from this entrance will be a tower. Just to be safe, break out one of the tower’s walls and emote inside it to get this one.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know regarding how to complete all the Postcard Tour Trial Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. We’re almost in the final month of this season, so be sure to look at the links below for guides to maximize your battle pass XP gains.

Related Posts