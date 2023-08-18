How to Check Wayfinder Server Status & All Errors

Wayfinder didn’t have a smooth launch into Early Access. This led to the game being unplayable for some through server issues and errors. In an effort to keep players on top of things, we have gathered this guide to help with checking the game’s servers and any errors that have popped up since launch.

Checking Wayfinder Servers

The kinda rough part to this is there isn’t a set place to keep watch on the Wayfinder servers. Instead, your best bet is to keep an eye on the @playwayfinder Twitter account. A Downdetector page is likely on the way but hasn’t been created yet.

The most recent tweet is from 2:10 AM ET on Aug. 18.

We are leaving the reduced capacity servers in place while our teams assess the situation overnight.



This is not the start to Early Access that we had envisioned, or what our Founder's deserve.



We'll be posting a full update from the team tomorrow about what happened, where we… https://t.co/eLSqWFTdhf — Wayfinder (@playwayfinder) August 18, 2023

How to Fix ‘Maximum Player Capacity Has Been Reached’ Wayfinder Error

As of Aug. 17 at 9:16 PM ET, The Wayfinder devs implemented a player limit to the game to reduce the strain on the servers. If you are receiving this error, it is because you have arrived after the capacity has been reached, and there’s nothing you can do. It is not yet known when the player capacity will be lifted, but for the moment, this error only requires patience.

You can either keep an eye on the above Twitter account or keep checking SteamDB to watch the current player count. It seems to be locked to around 10,000 players on Steam, so when that number starts to climb should be when the capacity block has been lessened.

Sadly, there isn’t any way to know about the player count on PlayStation consoles.

How to Fix Wayfinder Login Issues

As servers are still going through hard times, there’s nothing that can currently be done about login issues. These login issues are likely related to the player capacity, but it’s also possible they aren’t, and players who would otherwise get in are being refused. There’s similarly nothing players can do for this other than be patient while the devs work things out.

How to Fix ‘Unexpected Error on Server Query’ in Wayfinder

As you might expect, this is simply another byproduct of Wayfinder’s extensive server problems. This isn’t what is the biggest culprit in keeping players out of the game, but it definitely isn’t helping. As with all other errors, there is nothing players can do other than wait out the server issues.

Hopefully, this helps you keep track of Wayfinder’s servers and errors. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation and will update this guide when more information is known.