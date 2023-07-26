How to Change Difficulty in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 can be a pretty challenging game, and you’ll want to make sure you’re playing on the right setting for you so you can have a smooth experience. With that in mind, here’s how to change the difficulty settings in Remnant 2.

Changing Difficulty Level in Remnant 2

To change your difficulty settings in Remnant 2, open the map and choose the World Settings option. From here, choose the Reroll Campaign option and you’ll be able to select a new difficulty level for yourself.

It’s important to note that this will completely reset your current campaign progress. You cannot change the difficulty in the middle of the campaign, so be absolutely sure that you want to abandon your current run before doing so. Once you select your desired difficulty level, a new campaign will start and you’ll be on your way.

All Difficulty Options in Remant 2

There are a total of four difficulty levels in Remnant 2, as listed below:

Survivor: A solid starting point for most players.

A solid starting point for most players. Veteran: A more demanding experience with tougher and deadlier enemies. A great choice for players that enjoy a challenge.

A more demanding experience with tougher and deadlier enemies. A great choice for players that enjoy a challenge. Nightmare: Ruthlessly difficult. Designed for fully-geared players with strong builds and a desire for an unforgiving experience. Not recommended as a starting point.

Ruthlessly difficult. Designed for fully-geared players with strong builds and a desire for an unforgiving experience. Not recommended as a starting point. Apocalypse: Good luck.

The first three difficulty settings will be available right from the start, and we definitely recommend starting on Survivor difficulty for your first few runs. If you’re feeling confident, though, and you have plenty of experience with shooters and Souls-like games, feel free to give Veteran a whirl as well.

We don’t recommend starting on Nightmare if you’re just getting into the game for the first time, as you’ll need to be at least somewhat decently geared to even stand a chance.

How to Unlock Apocalypse Difficulty

Finally, the fourth and highest difficulty setting in Remant 2 is Apocalypse. This is the game’s most brutal offering, and you can only unlock it by clearing the game once on any of the other three difficulties.

And that's how to change difficulty in Remnant 2.