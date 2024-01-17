Prince of Persia has reinvented itself as an explorative Metroidvania, but can you reinvent your character’s wardrobe in the game? This guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to change appearance & unlock outfits in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Changing Appearance in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

There are several outfits available for Sargon to don in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. These are purely cosmetic and do not affect stats or combat abilities in any way. To change the appearance of Sargon, go into the main menu by pressing Start Button, then go into the Character tab by pressing R1.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Simply press the Triangle Button (Y for Xbox) to change Sargon’s outfit. The game considers these as skins, so they’re not exactly outfits in the traditional sense. You’ll be presented with a list of options if you’ve already unlocked some, but if not it’ll just be the default skin.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, a vast majority of outfits are merely color swaps and not entirely different clothes. Regardless, you may still wish to change up your look, small though it may be.

How to Unlock Outfits

The main way to get more outfits is to explore areas for treasure chests containing the cosmetic garb. Mt. Qaf is littered with secret treasure chests, so one way to expedite the process and ensure you don’t miss anything is to wear the King Jamshid Amulet.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This handy Amulet only takes one slot and lights up while emitting a sound when you’re near a chest. The Prosperity Bird Amulet is another way to find treasures, but it requires the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Prosperity Bird Amulet fulfills basically the same function as the King Jamshid Amulet, except it summons a physical bird that chirps at nearby treasures and uses no slots. Use these aids to speed up the search for more outfits.

The only other method of increasing your wardrobe in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is to have the Immortals Outfit with the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition is $59.99 rather than the $49.99 price point of the regular edition. Whether or not it’s worth the extra $10 for the outfit, Amulet, and digital adventure guide is up to you.

To assuage non-Deluxe players, I never needed these extras to enjoy the game and generally find the King Jamshid Amulet more helpful than the bird due to the distinct sound it emits.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

That covers everything regarding how to change appearance and unlock outfits in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. If you ever wanted to know what voice actors perform in the game or where all the fast travel locations are, check out our guides here on Twinfinite!