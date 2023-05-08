How to Change Appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

One of the best selling points of Hogwarts Legacy is the fact that players are able to live their own story with a character that best resembles their own wizard or witch. The ability to customize the character through facial features, hair, and even the attire allows for an added layer of immersion, and it goes beyond just the initial stages of the game. If you’re hoping to learn just how to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, read on.

Can You Change Your Appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

As mentioned, the earliest time you can change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy is at the start when you receive your acceptance letter. Players will have a variety of avatar presets to choose from, but a few characteristics cannot be altered after this selection, including the following elements:

Face and Body Shape

Voice Tone

Dormitory (Witch or Wizard)

Skin Colour

Other than these features, you can alter the appearance of your character later on, primarily when you collect valuable outfits. Although players can’t adjust the voice tone, they can change the pitch at any point.

Once Hogsmeade has been unlocked just a few hours into the story, you can head to Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, located near the center of the magical town, to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Speaking to Calliope Snelling will open up the same menu as what was presented at the start of the game. Here, you can make changes to your hairstyle, complexion, and eyebrows; just be sure to take note of the price you’ll have to pay.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

As for the gear you are wearing, each time a new item is picked up, its visual appearance is added to your growing collection. So, you will always have the option to equip the best items that give you a boost in your stats, and also the ability to change how these items look when equipped on your character. This way, you can keep the visual identity of your wizard or witch intact without necessarily suffering from inferior stats.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

To do so, simply highlight any of the gear items in the menu, and press the Square/X button to change the appearance. A selection of your unlocked styles will be presented, and you can switch them around at any time without a cost.

Those who want to enhance their equipment can check out our How to Upgrade Gear guide to improve their inventory for battle.

Now that you are clear on how to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, there is nothing stopping you from embodying your character even more. For more help about the game, be sure to check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite for more specific queries.

