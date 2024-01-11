How to Catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet Violet Epilogue

Pokemon fans are probably the luckiest gamers around, as the franchise keeps adding new content to its game. Now the Epilogue DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has seen the light of day, with a brand new mythical Pokemon. Here is how to catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue.

Where To Find and How To Catch Pecharunt Pokemon Scarlet Violet Epilogue

Pokemon Company International

Epilogue DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought a new mythical Pokemon called Pecharunt. We know you are eager to catch it and we’ll help you to do just that.

The path to catch Pecharunt is a kind of bumpy road, but with a happy end. Mythical Pokemon will first possess your friends and compel them to fight against you. It is expected since Pecharunt is a Poison/Ghost Pokemon after all.

To catch Pecharunt, you’ll first have to progress through the story of the Epilogue DLC. After the forced fight in Mossui town against possessed Penny and Arven is finished, you need to follow Pecharunt all the way to Loyalty Plaza, where another battle awaits you, this time against Nemona, and in full 6v6 battle mode.

Once you emerge victorious in the battle against Nemona, it’s time for the final showdown with Pecharunt. Prepare for a hard battle with a respectable opponent. Choose your moves wisely and watch out for Pecharunt’s attacks. After you manage to win, and we sincerely believe you will, you will be able to catch this mythical Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know on how to catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue DLC. Since it’s a brand-new release, we can surely expect many more adventures, epic battles, and hunts. We’re sure you want to complete your Pokedex and finish the Scarlet and Violet story in the best possible way. Happy gaming!