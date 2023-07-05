How to Catch Horned Parrot Fish in Dave the Diver

Image Source: Mintrocket

Mintrocket’s charming blend of cooking and adventure tasks players with diving into the depths to catch marine life to roast, fry and boil in their very own sushi restaurant. While the bulk of the small-fry are easy enough to grab, a few of the rarer species require specific tasks to unlock their whereabouts or capture. As a result, you may be curious how to catch a Horned Parrot Fish in Dave the Diver. With that in mind, let’s begin.

Horned Parrot Fish Location in Dave the Diver

First things first, you’ll usually find the Horned Parrot Fish in the shallows area on the right side of the ocean, specifically in the 30m to 50m depth. It largely spawns on weekends and its appearance is preceded by an in-game notification to “Hunt Horned Parrot Fish”.

How to Catch It

Once you track one down, the next challenge is to actually capture it. See, the thing with Horned Parrot Fish is that they’re notoriously difficult to grab. As a result, here are a few suggestions for getting your mitts on this slippery critter:

Hitting the fish from behind a few times will enable you to capture it as its back is its vulnerable spot.

a few times will enable you to capture it as its back is its vulnerable spot. Using a melee weapon to hit the fish’s vulnerable spot on its back is effective, but you’ll need to strike it a few times.

is effective, but you’ll need to strike it a few times. The final option is possibly the most drastic measure, but you always use a bomb or explosive to blow up the elusive fish. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to cook it in your restaurant!

And, voila! We come to the conclusion of our guide on how to catch a Horned Parrot Fish in Dave the Diver. For more, here’s our official Dave the Diver review as well as a guide explaining how to catch a Moray Eel. Otherwise, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage down below.

