Wondering how to build doors and gates in Sons of the Forest? Like the previous game, Sons of the Forest throws players into the wild to survive against monsters. You’ll need to make use of your surroundings to repel them, and this includes building a strong community to take shelter in at night. When making your perfect community, you’ll need a gate to protect yourself. That’s where we come in!

Building Doors and Gates in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Oddly enough, there isn’t a blueprint or crafting recipe to make a gate in Sons of the Forest. With that in mind, the below guide will help you craft a doorway, until the ability to make a gate is added at some point by the developers.

You’ll need to have a fair amount of wood, so be sure to request your companion Kelvin to gather wood. To do that, approach him, press the E button, and then follow the prompts to have him gather wood. Be careful; he’s pretty strong and will throw the wood at you as he collects it, which can injure you.

How to Build a Door in Sons of the Forest

Follow the below steps to craft a door:

Start off with placing six logs of wood on top of each other horizontally . Your character can carry two whole pieces of logs, making this part progress a bit quicker.

. After making this wooden structure, grab your axe and approach it . Approaching the wood structure will reveal a red circle where you can cut. You’ll want to line up this red reticle with the middle of the structure.

. Starting from the bottom , cut the middle four parts of the six logs . If you did this part right, there will be an opening in the middle of your wall of logs.

, . Grab an extra two log pieces , and bring them to the opening . You’ll notice a white arrow outline appear in the middle of your screen. This indicates you can place the logs vertically, which you should then do. When placing the doors, try approaching at an angle. Provided you see the prompt, left-click your mouse, and your character will split the wood in half, making two parts of a door. Repeat the prior step to complete your door.

, and .

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to craft a gate in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game, check out how to craft and equip arrows and how to exit the Shovel Cave.