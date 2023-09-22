How to Beat U-3 Pesanta Boss in Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways

The iconic U-3 boss will endlessly hunt Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC. After a long cat-and-mouse game, the two will finally clash in a battle during Chapter 5, where you must defeat the Pesanta inside the mine.

RE4 Remake Separate Ways U-3 Pesanta Boss Fight Guide

Before heading into the boss arena, I suggest upgrading all your weapons and crafting all the resources you need. I also recommend bringing the Blast Crossbow and Grenades to create openings during the battle.

Phase One

The moment the battle starts, you must immediately destroy all available barrels behind you. During my playthrough, I even got a Heavy Grenade as one of my loot.

The boss arena is a bit cramped, but you should still have enough room to circle around the area and avoid the Pesanta. You can use Flash Grenades to stun the boss temporarily and allow you to land a Grapple Melee attack. If you’re lucky, you may even get extra seconds to rain your bullets on the monster.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The boss has four main attacks. First, the U-3 will send several projectiles that will explode after some time. You can know when the bombs are about to detonate when they turn angry red. Sometimes, the Pesanta will leap forward and attack you with its massive tail or claws.

However, if it raises its left arm, immediately dodge sideways since the boss will launch a tentacle attack. The most dangerous move the U-3 has is the underground tail attack, where the monster will bury its tail into the ground and hit you from underneath. Luckily, Ada is capable of evading most of these attacks, so always be ready to hit the dodge button.

Phase Two

During the second phase, you’ll enter a new arena filled with sewage water. The U-3 has separated from the Housekeeper’s body and turned into a creepy and murderous centipede that likes to burrow underground.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Whenever it’s above the ground, you must try to hit the monster on its weak spots. There is one on its abdomen and another one on the tip of its tail. If you bring the Blast Crossbow or Grenades, it’s the right time to chuck out all your explosives on this abomination.

Although the U-3 is very quick, you’ll get a bigger area to run around during phase two. Just keep moving on your feet and stay away from the boss. Be warned that some Novistadors will join the fight once you reduce the boss’ health to half. While they’re annoying, killing them will give you some ammo or herbs.

Now that you’ve defeated the U-3 Pesanta boss in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, you can continue your quest to obtain the Amber. I recommend reading our Bug Buster Merchant Requests guide since these insects are very good at hiding.