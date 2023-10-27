On your investigation into a series of ritualistic murders in Bright Falls, you’ll soon stumble upon motes of light that look like they could be a graphical glitch. Worry not, as they’re actually connected to special puzzles that further the game’s story. So, for those curious how to align Echoes in Alan Wake 2, we’ve got you covered.

How Do I Align Echoes in Alan Wake 2?

Once you enter the Overlap in Chapter 3, you’ll come across circles of light that are connected to a new type of puzzle. These are called Echoes and they’re basically perspective puzzles, much akin to the Riddler puzzles in the Batman Arkham series.

To solve them correctly, you’ll need to manoeuver around the environment to line up the bright circle of light with the dark circle. Aligning them properly resembles an end result that appears much like a total eclipse.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

We found that the tricky part was actually finding the two contrasting circles of light and dark in the environment. The key is to keep moving your character around until you’ve found both circles, though this can sometimes take a few moments.

Turning on your torch by pressing the Circle button on PS5 or B button on Xbox also helped to reveal the position of these aforementioned circles of light and dark.

Once you successfully align both the light and the dark circles, you’ll unravel an important part of the story, which will help you continue on with your investigative adventure. Be patient as it can be a little finicky getting the light sources into the right position.

And, just like that, that’s everything you need to know on how to align Echoes in Alan Wake 2. For more, here’s how to defeat Nightingale and how to get the Shotgun. As always, for more tips, tricks, and guides, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.