How to Remove Teahouse Quest Marker in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Even though Baldur’s Gate 3 has done beyond exceptionally well to impress RPG fans far and wide, and has earned a near-perfect score across the board, like any game there will always be bugs and glitches to be smoothed out. One such bug that’s been annoying players lately is the marker for the quest at Auntie Ethel’s Teahouse not disappearing after completion. If you’ve been experiencing this issue and want to know how to get that marker wiped off your in-game map, here are some possible solutions for how to remove Teahouse quest marker in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What is the Teahouse Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The so-called ‘Teahouse Quest’ is one that’s encountered fairly early on in the game, in the Riverside Teahouse area of the Sunlit Wetlands, which is in the southwest corner of the map. The exact location is Auntie Ethel’s teahouse, where you first meet a strange hag with that same name. This encounter kicks off the quest line, where you learn that a young woman named Mayrina is being held captive by Auntie Ethel and needs to be rescued.

In order to complete the Teahouse quest and its tandem side quest ‘Deal With Auntie Ethel’, players have to make it inside the Teahouse, interact with the hag via dialogue, pursue her deeper into the Teahouse, navigating through a variety of traps and minion enemies along the way, and ultimately defeat her to rescue Mayrina.

How to Remove the Teahouse Quest Marker in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

As with any other traditional quest, once you fulfill all of the obligations indicated, the marker for the quest should naturally disappear from the in-game map and your journal. However, a mysterious bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 has reportedly kept the marker for this particular quest active for a number of players, even after taking care of every task, start to finish. For those navigating multiple quests at once, and those simply just wanting to keep things organized while striving for full completion, it’s of course frustrating when a marker doesn’t go away when it’s supposed to.

Before you go about trying other ways to remove it, of course you want to double check and make sure that you have indeed completed every objective of the quest. Make sure that all tasks related to dealing with Auntie Ethel and the teahouse are resolved, and that Mayrina makes it back home safely. Make sure they’re all checked off in your quest log.

Also note that some quests in the game can be a part of bigger character arc and/or instrumental to the main story, and may not always clear from your map immediately until a certain milestone in the story is reached.

If you can rule all of those possibilities out, then there are currently two possible solutions you can try to get the marker to disappear:

Reload Your Game In many circumstances, simply reloading a recent save file of your game can help reset quest markers and data, or resolve a glitched instance. Save your progress at a checkpoint, fully quit the game, and then relaunch via your new save file.

Check for Updates Making sure that you have the last version of a game is also important, as slates of integral bug fixes and alterations to certain aspects of gameplay can also easily fix issues you may have encountered. Check on your gaming platform’s store for any such updates to download, or possible news from the developers about upcoming ones.



It’s currently not known if the latest bug fixes for Baldur’s Gate 3 have pointedly resolved this particular issue with the Teahouse quest marker, but if not, feel free to try workarounds such as reloading and updating your game where possible. Always be sure to report bugs when you can, so that they can be properly addressed and resolved for the entire community.

That concludes our guide for how to remove the Teahouse Quest marker in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if the above solutions have worked for you or someone you know.

