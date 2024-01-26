Ali “Myth” Kabbani is a YouTube live streamer from the USA. He has more than 4,5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel right now. Here is our guide on how old TSM Myth is.

How Old Is Ali Myth Kabbani?

Image Source: instagram.com/mythig_

Myth was born on May 24, 1999, in Dearborn, Michigan. He is 24 years old at the moment. Kabbani rose to fame as a live streamer on Twitch, mainly after he started to stream Fortnite Battle Royale back in 2017.

By the end of June 2018, Myth had more than 3,2 million followers on Twitch. These numbers led to another significant event in Kabbani’s life.

In 2018, Myth became a member of Team SoloMid (TSM), a professional esports team from the USA. He was named the captain of the team that consisted of him, Darryle “Hamlinz” Hamlin, Daequan, and Juan “CaMiLLs” Camilla.

He participated in several tournaments as a member of TSM, such as the Ninja Vegas Tournament in April 2018, as well as the Twitch Rivals series, where he was TSM’s team leader in Valorant. By mid-2021, Myth had more than 7,4 million followers and over 158 million views on Twitch.

At the very end of 2021, Ali “Myth” Kabbani announced his departure from TSM, saying that he won’t renew his contract with Team SoloMid. About half a year later, he signed an exclusivity contract with YouTube (@Myth_YT).

In December 2023, Myth opened up about his viewership fall. The reason for this was that he watched a documentary about himself, which talked about his departure from Twitch and the decline in the number of viewers.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard for me to determine what I actually want to do in this industry. There hasn’t been enough time for me to sit down with myself and genuinely think about that. Just because I have to stream every day. I can’t not stream every day”, Myth said in response to a documentary about himself.

The streamer added that it’s crazy how little he looks back on what he’s done and that he feels good about it. He also said that the documentary helped him see that.

That’s all you need to know about how old is Ali Myth Kabbani, a YouTube streamer, former team leader of TSM, and a former professional player of Fortnite Battle Royale. We hope that you found our article useful and enjoyed reading it.