How Old Is Steve in Minecraft? Explained

Amazingly, Mojang Studios’ mega-hit is almost 14 years old. Despite its age, however, there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the popular create ’em up. One in particular that’s making the rounds at the moment is: How old is Steve in Minecraft? It’s not exactly a cut and dry answer, unfortunately. But we’ve done some digging and we’ve put our thinking caps on to give you our best estimate. Let’s get down to it, shall we?

Who Is Steve in Minecraft?

First things first, it’s important to establish who Steve actually is, right? Essentially, Steve is one of the two free cosmetic skins that players can choose when they first boot up the game. The other optional skin is Alex.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Of course, over time, Minecraft has added even more free cosmetic options to choose from into the mix. However, it’s safe to say that Steve is the most iconic and emblematic of the entire bunch thanks to being the OG.

What’s Steve’s Age?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a concrete answer to this question as there’s nothing official stating the specific age of Steve. That being said, we can try and infer Steve’s age from his appearance.

From what we can gather, we’d say that Steve is in his late 20s, as he does appear to be a young man, though it’s difficult to get a bead on a particular age as there’s not much detail in his face by virtue of the pixellated nature of the game’s art-style.

Alternatively, we could use the age of the game as Steve’s age. In other words, if we assume that Steve was born when Minecraft was first created, that would make him 14 years old. Whatever the case may be, it’s not an easy question to answer, but those are our best estimates.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how old Steve is in Minecraft.