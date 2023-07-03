How Old Is Clive in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Final Fantasy series loves to have young protagonists that barely enter adulthood, but it seems that Clive from Final Fantasy 16 is an exception to this trend. The story spans several decades, with Clive becoming much older and rugged with each time skip. These massive jumps in time may make some players wonder about the exact age of the protagonist, and luckily for you, we can answer that question!

Final Fantasy 16 Clive’s Age

In the Prologue’s flashback, you will be introduced to a much younger Clive Rosfield, who looks to be in his teenage years. If you listen to NPCs’ chatters, you will discover he is only 15 years old despite being one of the best Shields in the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. Still, our young protagonist has a lot of things to prove, and that’s why he’s given a mission to clear goblins in the Stillwind Marshes.

Once you complete the Prologue and experience the first Eikon battle, the game will have the first time skip, where 13 years pass after the tragedy at the Phoenix Gate. With simple math, we can conclude that Clive is now 28 years old, and he has lost most of his innocence after becoming an Imperial Branded.

He now sports shaggy untamed black hair and an unshaven face. Although he looks much wilder and less welcoming, Clive retains his kind heart and continues to follow his duty and morals despite his difficult life.

The game will experience the second time skip after you progress through the point of no return during the Crystals’ Curse main mission. Only five years will pass this time, and Clive will be 33 years old. Besides having slightly longer hair, the protagonist also has a scar on his face where his Branded mark should be.

Clive is certainly one of the oldest protagonists in the Final Fantasy series, and in those years, he has experienced many things that have shaped him as a person. Although Final Fantasy 16 aims to tell a darker story, Clive still has the same positive attitude toward life as many Final Fantasy main characters. While his age and harsh life make him look like a bitter and jaded adult, the protagonist still maintains the pure heart of his younger self.

