How Many Styles Are There in Like a Dragon Gaiden? Explained

Due to their heavy emphasis on combat, Styles are an integral part of the Yakuza and Like a Dragon games. Like a Dragon Gaiden is no exception to this trend, and if you’re wondering how many styles are in the game, we’re here to provide you with some answers.

All Like a Dragon Gaiden Styles and Unlock Requirements

Image Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Like a Dragon Gaiden has two core styles for you to work with.

One is the new Agent Style, which sees Kiryu utilize special gadgets alongside fast hits and quick footwork. Said gadgets include a grappling Spider wire, infinitely summonable drones, timed explosives shaped like cigarettes, and boosters built into his shoes. Though it mainly plays like the Rush Style, Agent is great for disrupting enemies’ combos and is a solid way to deal high DPS to foes that have long wind-ups to their attacks.

The other Style is Yakuza. This is the same style used by Kiryu throughout the wider Yakuza series, and functions the same way the Brawler and Beast Styles did in Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami. It’s perfect for dealing with enemies who keep their guard up regularly and can deal large chunks of damage with each hit.

Both are unlocked fairly early on in main story, so you won’t have to worry about being limited in your options during battles for long. With that said though, it does take a significant amount of time and resources to improve these styles and unlock all of their different moves. You’ll need not only millions of Yen, but also a staggering amount of Akame Points that are only obtainable by completing Akame’s Requests and Stroll ‘n Patrol missions.

Is There a Secret Style to Unlock? Answered

While there is a precedent for Yakuza games hiding a secret Style behind the completion of side missions, Like a Dragon Gaiden doesn’t have any hidden Styles to speak of.

Though it’s a bit of a bummer, this shouldn’t come as a surprise if you’ve played the past few titles in the series. There hasn’t been a Yakuza or Like a Dragon game that featured a secret Style since Yakuza Kiwami, and even then it was the same secret style featured in Yakuza 0.

It’s also unlikely that another Style will be added to Like a Dragon Gaiden anytime soon. The game serves as more of a large expansion than a core entry in the franchise, and isn’t likely to see substantial support from Ryu Ga Gotoku when mainline games such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth are on the horizon.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how many Styles there are in Like a Dragon Gaiden. If you have any other questions about the game, feel free to check out some of our other guides and articles down below.