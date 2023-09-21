How Many Songs Does Taylor Swift Have? Answered

No artist at this current moment is bigger than Taylor Swift. Even 17 years after the release of her debut album, Taylor remains a cultural juggernaut in the music sphere, with a massive and iconic discography. With how much music she has released over the years, some may wonder just how many songs Taylor Swift has put out. Here’s how many songs Taylor Swift has.

Taylor Swift Songs Count

Thus far in her illustrious career, Taylor Swift has released approximately 237 songs. This encompasses all of her original songs, covers, holiday songs, soundtrack songs, and live recordings. That’s an incredible amount, made even wilder when you consider Taylor’s distribution of proper musical bodies of work; in her career, Taylor has put out 10 studio albums, five EPs, four live albums, and three re-recorded albums.

It’s important to point out, though, that this number does not include songs from those re-recorded albums, as those are counted in tandem with their original versions. With that said, if you count the 78(!) songs Taylor has included on her three re-recorded projects, the number swells to a whopping 315. With 22 tracks set to be included on the next re-recorded project, expect the number to reach 337 when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) releases this October.

There's your answer as to how many songs Taylor Swift has.