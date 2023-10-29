If you plan to pick up one of 2023’s horror releases, Alan Wake 2, you may want to know how long it takes to beat the game. For those who are curious, we’ve made this handy guide to answer that question.

Alan Wake 2 Completion Times Explained

It takes around 15 to 20 hours for most players to beat Alan Wake 2. However, if you only focus on the main story, it is possible to reach the ending within 13 hours. For completionists, you can increase your gameplay time by up to 30 hours.

Compared to many other AAA titles, Alan Wake 2 is relatively short, but you can get more bang for your buck by trying to obtain all achievements. Many can be obtained by simply playing the game, such as the Hunting Season trophy, where you only need to complete “The Cult” chapter. Others require more effort, like the Hidden by the Trees achievement, where you must find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment

You can also get more gameplay time by starting a new save in the New Game Plus mode. Although the game does not feature NG+ on release, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it will add this mode in the future, which will be called Final Draft. The developers also mentioned that it plans to add a new alternative narrative, Manuscript pages, and video content.

If you are feeling particularly brave, you can also try playing the game in the Nightmare mode, available in NG+. Here, you will encounter more formidable challenges but also bring all your weapons and upgrades from your previous playthrough.

That is everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Alan Wake 2. For more related content, you can check out the links below this post. I also recommend reading our Manuscript Fragments guide if you are curious about these mysterious objects.