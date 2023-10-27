Does Alan Wake 2 Have New Game Plus? Answered

You can always rely on Remedy to deliver a game with enough brain-benders to make a second playthrough worthwhile. If you’re brave enough, you may wonder whether there is a New Game Plus in Alan Wake 2. Read on to find out.

Does Alan Wake 2 Have New Game Plus?

At launch, Alan Wake 2 does not have a New Game Plus mode. Rest assured, however, that the book isn’t yet closed on Wake’s eagerly awaited new chapter.

As confirmed by the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, a New Game Plus mode will be available sometime after launch. While we don’t have a release date for when this will be made available, it’s expected sometime around a month after the game’s release.

With this in mind, Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode should be playable sometime during November of 2023. In the meantime, this will give players ample opportunity to play through the game and begin collectively unwrapping some of its many mysteries.

What Features Are In Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus Mode?

The New Game Plus mode in Alan Wake 2 is referred to in-game as Final Draft and will offer a number of reasons to play through the game again.

New Game+ coming after launch.



🕹️ Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

🕹️ New Nightmare difficulty level.

🕹️ New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content.



Exact release timing still TBD. #alanwake pic.twitter.com/x1GNHYQu7q — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 25, 2023

Chief among these are newly available Manuscript pages that will reveal an alternate narrative. This will include all new video content, giving players even more material to puzzle over while they await the game’s upcoming Night Springs and Lake House expansions.

Final Draft will also give you the opportunity to ramp up the difficulty in the new Nightmare mode. Thankfully, you can bring along all of your unlocked weapons and upgrades from your first playthrough. This includes both your Charms and Words of Power.

Besides the new additions to the story, we don’t yet know if there will be any special rewards for completing an additional run-through of the game, or if there will be any Achievements or Trophies for doing so.

That’s everything we know so far about whether or not there is a New Game Plus mode in Alan Wake 2. If your initial playthrough of Saga and Alan’s journey has you trapped in a dark place, be sure to check out some of our other handy guides below.