Alan Wake 2 Achievements & Trophies Guide

How to solve every mystery and get all of those coveted achievements!

As players finally dive back into the eerily fascinating and surreal story of Alan Wake in the newly released sequel, many of course want to know how many achievements/trophies are waiting to be claimed, and what exactly they entail.

If you’re eager to know how to get full completion, here is our handy Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophy Guide.

All Achievements and Trophies in Alan Wake 2

There are a total of 66 achievements/trophies (including 35 secret achievements/trophies) for players to work towards in the new sequel, which amounts to 1,000 Gamerscore for those on Xbox consoles.

They may contain subtle spoilers about the main story and other aspects of the game, so view at your own discretion.

Name of Achievement How to Obtain Escape its Gravity Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple This Is the Moment Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack Not the Last Pick up the first Manuscript Page Shining in the Night Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay Secret Stashes Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box Finding a Way Find the Screwdriver Cut Short Find the Boltcutters Chased the Source Destroy a Source Point Darkness Coiled Destroy a Darkness Shield Strange Reality Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles The Koskela Brothers Watch all Koskela brother commercials The Trail of the Writer Watch all the Writer’s Journey videos Bring It Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun Ready For a Fight Find the Hunting Rifle Greatest Hits Find the Crossbow Stop Right There Find the Pump-Action Shotgun Find the Light Find the Flashlight and Revolver Lights Shining Find the Flare Gun Yipee Ki-yay Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun Aimed Ahead Defeat five enemies with headshots Coffee Thermos Discover a Break Room Felt Good Use a Healing Item Lawman Defeat Nightingale Bright Falls’ Finest Defeat Mulligan and Thornton Girl in Love Defeat Cynthia Filled With Rage Defeat Scratch Storm Cloud Escape from the Dark Presence Stop the Monster Interrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost Growing Stronger Upgrade any weapon once All Smiles Fully upgrade a single weapon Carry His Words Discover a Word of Power Nightmare Territory Pick up a map Grew Bigger Upgrade the inventory’s size I’ll Find You Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls Stunning Vistas Stun an enemy with a Flashbang Gone For Good Defeat an enemy with an explosion The Story Come True Complete Alan Wake 2 Hunting Season Complete the chapter “The Cult” Somebody’s Home Complete the chapter “Invitation” Into the Overlap Complete the chapter “The Heart” Back in Watery Complete the chapter “Local Girl” We Watch in the Night Complete the chapter “No Chance” The Old Gods Complete the chapter “Old Gods” Seeing Double Complete the chapter “Scratch” Rock n’ Roll, Baby Complete the chapter “Summoning” The Final Deerfest Complete the chapter “Deerfest” End of the Road Complete the chapter “Come Home” Talk Show Complete the chapter “Late Night” New York City Complete the chapter “Casey” Return Complete the chapter “Haunting” All His Life Complete the chapter “We Sing” In a Fancy Hotel Complete the chapter “Room 665” Told and Retold Complete the chapter “Return” Behind the Masks Complete the chapter “Masks” The Cult of the Word Complete the chapter “Zane’s Film” His Way Out Complete the chapter “Gone” All Accounted For Find all weapons for both characters In One Go Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow Shift in Reality Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles Hidden by the Trees Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes Coffee-Themed Fun Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World Filling the Shape Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots Rustic Charm Find all the Charms Back to Life Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat The Nice Things in Life Pet Mayor Setter The Other Side Change between stories once

That concludes our Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophies Guide. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which one of these was the hardest for you to unlock.

Be sure to check out all of our other Alan Wake 2 guides, as well as our official review of the game.