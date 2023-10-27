Guides

Alan Wake 2 Achievements & Trophies Guide

How to solve every mystery and get all of those coveted achievements!

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment
As players finally dive back into the eerily fascinating and surreal story of Alan Wake in the newly released sequel, many of course want to know how many achievements/trophies are waiting to be claimed, and what exactly they entail.

If you’re eager to know how to get full completion, here is our handy Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophy Guide.

All Achievements and Trophies in Alan Wake 2

There are a total of 66 achievements/trophies (including 35 secret achievements/trophies) for players to work towards in the new sequel, which amounts to 1,000 Gamerscore for those on Xbox consoles.

They may contain subtle spoilers about the main story and other aspects of the game, so view at your own discretion.

Name of AchievementHow to Obtain
Escape its GravityUse a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple
This Is the MomentDodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack
Not the LastPick up the first Manuscript Page
Shining in the NightIgnite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
Secret StashesDiscover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box
Finding a WayFind the Screwdriver
Cut ShortFind the Boltcutters
Chased the SourceDestroy a Source Point
Darkness CoiledDestroy a Darkness Shield
Strange RealitySolve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles
The Koskela BrothersWatch all Koskela brother commercials
The Trail of the WriterWatch all the Writer’s Journey videos
Bring ItFind the Sawed-Off Shotgun
Ready For a FightFind the Hunting Rifle
Greatest HitsFind the Crossbow
Stop Right ThereFind the Pump-Action Shotgun
Find the LightFind the Flashlight and Revolver
Lights ShiningFind the Flare Gun
Yipee Ki-yayFind the Double-Barrelled Shotgun
Aimed AheadDefeat five enemies with headshots
Coffee ThermosDiscover a Break Room
Felt GoodUse a Healing Item
LawmanDefeat Nightingale
Bright Falls’ FinestDefeat Mulligan and Thornton
Girl in LoveDefeat Cynthia
Filled With RageDefeat Scratch
Storm CloudEscape from the Dark Presence
Stop the MonsterInterrupt a Taken Thrower’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost
Growing StrongerUpgrade any weapon once
All SmilesFully upgrade a single weapon
Carry His WordsDiscover a Word of Power
Nightmare TerritoryPick up a map
Grew BiggerUpgrade the inventory’s size
I’ll Find YouFind all Nursery Rhyme dolls
Stunning VistasStun an enemy with a Flashbang
Gone For GoodDefeat an enemy with an explosion
The Story Come TrueComplete Alan Wake 2
Hunting SeasonComplete the chapter “The Cult”
Somebody’s HomeComplete the chapter “Invitation”
Into the OverlapComplete the chapter “The Heart”
Back in WateryComplete the chapter “Local Girl”
We Watch in the NightComplete the chapter “No Chance”
The Old GodsComplete the chapter “Old Gods”
Seeing DoubleComplete the chapter “Scratch”
Rock n’ Roll, BabyComplete the chapter “Summoning”
The Final DeerfestComplete the chapter “Deerfest”
End of the RoadComplete the chapter “Come Home”
Talk ShowComplete the chapter “Late Night”
New York CityComplete the chapter “Casey”
ReturnComplete the chapter “Haunting”
All His LifeComplete the chapter “We Sing”
In a Fancy HotelComplete the chapter “Room 665”
Told and RetoldComplete the chapter “Return”
Behind the MasksComplete the chapter “Masks”
The Cult of the WordComplete the chapter “Zane’s Film”
His Way OutComplete the chapter “Gone”
All Accounted ForFind all weapons for both characters
In One GoDefeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow
Shift in RealityComplete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles
Hidden by the TreesFind all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes
Coffee-Themed FunShoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
Filling the ShapePlace a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots
Rustic CharmFind all the Charms
Back to LifeUse a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat
The Nice Things in LifePet Mayor Setter
The Other SideChange between stories once

That concludes our Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophies Guide. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which one of these was the hardest for you to unlock.

Be sure to check out all of our other Alan Wake 2 guides, as well as our official review of the game.

