How Long Does it Take to Beat Avatar Frontiers of Pandora? Answered

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora might seem like it can immerse you in its world for hours on end, but how long does the fun really last? Well, after plenty of hands-on time across various playstyles, we’ve got an answer for you.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Main Story & Completionist Playthrough Length Explained

Cutting right to the chase, it takes between 20 and 45 hours to beat Avatar Frontiers of Pandora depending on your playstyle.

Sticking firmly to the main story missions and only doing side content necessary for progression will see you fall on the shorter end of this range. You may even get through the game faster if you have experience with the Far Cry series’ style of gameplay, as Frontiers of Pandora’s gameplay is nearly identical to it.

On the other hand, you’ll fall on the opposite end of this range if you’re intent on doing everything the game has to offer. There are a wide array of side quests, collectibles, and activities to track down in order to 100 percent the game, and you’ll likewise come up against some more challenging content that might require a few lengthy attempts to overcome.

This is doubly true if you’re playing the game in Exploration mode, as the lack of clear objective markers can lead to longer periods of wandering around in search of your next goal.

Finally, if you fall somewhere in-between these extremes, you can expect a playthrough of 25 to 30 hours. We’d honestly recommend this approach as it gives you a good view of the game’s world before its gameplay loops overstay their welcome.

And that’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. It’s not the longest open world experience out there, but it’s also far more manageable to play through as a result. If you’ve got questions pertaining to the title’s gameplay, be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below.