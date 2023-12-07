Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Guided vs. Exploration Mode: Which You Should Choose

The open world provided by Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a vast one, and the game provides you with the choice of how you want to experience it. That’s why we’re here to break down whether you should play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora in Guided or Exploration mode.

Should You Play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora in Guided or Exploration Mode? Explained

To put it simply, your choice should be determined based on how difficult you want your playthrough to be and how much you want to wander the world.

In general, Guided mode provides an easier and more traditional gameplay experience. Objective markers on the map give you a clear goal and direction, allowing you to regularly adjust your path without the need for carefully reading the environment. The game likewise gives you plenty of details on how to find your next objective, and doesn’t leave much room for error or confusion.

If you’ve ever played a Far Cry game, this will feel very familiar and manageable. The only real downside is that, much like the Far Cry games, this mode can feel a bit cluttered and busy due to the amount of indicators and info popping up on screen.

Exploration, meanwhile, makes the game significantly harder; or at least, it does when it comes to getting a sense of where you need to go. You won’t have clearly marked objectives, and instead have to rely on landmarks, your map, and general descriptions of where your next goal is. This can be difficult if you don’t know the game’s world in detail, and encourages taking time to get your bearings through extensive roaming of the title’s different areas.

We’d honestly recommend saving this mode for a second playthrough, but it is entirely possible to clear the game with Exploration active the entire time. Plus, thanks to its less hand hold-y approach, it’s far less cluttered from a UI perspective and allows for better immersion.

Can You Switch Between Guided and Exploration Mode During a Playthrough?

It’s also imperative to note that you aren’t locked into a given gameplay mode after choosing one at the start of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

At anytime during your playthrough, you can switch between the two modes by opening up the main menu, selecting the Settings option, and then clicking on the Quest Guidance tab. Doing so toggles between the two modes, actively removing or adding quest markers accordingly.

And that covers everything there is to know about the differences between Guided and Exploration Mode in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Consider which style of gameplay you prefer — and how much challenge you want from the moment to moment traversal of the world — and you should land on the mode which is perfect for you. For more helpful guides and articles, check out any of our relevant content down below.