How to Get & Use A Bottle of Draconic Tears in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail features many hidden activities you can perform by investigating various objects you discover. Among them is A Bottle of Draconic Tears, which can grant you some nice reward if you give it to the right person. So, without further ado, here’s a guide on how to get and use A Bottle of Draconic Tears in HSR.

How to Get A Bottle of Draconic Tears in HSR

The first thing you need to do is to teleport to the Starwatcher Avenue Space Anchor in Central Starskiff Haven. Then, you must head over to the Jeweler’s Pagoda and investigate the shining item on the shop’s counter. Pawnbroker Handian will rebuke your action, but he will give you the Dirty Mechanical Part and order you to find a young man who’s muttering about revenge.

Luckily, the person you’re looking for is nearby. You just need to turn around, and you should be able to see a young man with green clothing standing beside the Space Anchor. After you talk to him, he’ll take the Dirty Mechanical Part and offer the Old Tin Box in exchange.

Afterward, you must teleport to the Court of Tranquility Space Anchor in Exalting Sanctum. You will need to find a bookstore by walking northeast, and once you’re near, you’ll be dragged into a cutscene.

A young woman and a girl will be talking about the Old Tin Box, and you have just the item in your inventory. After you hand over the object to the Sad Woman, she will give you A Bottle of Draconic Tears as thanks.

How to Use A Bottle of Draconic Tears in HSR

To use A Bottle of Draconic Tears, you must return to Central Starskiff Haven and head north. You need to find an IPC specialist named Howard. The man will sit at a table near the bridge and talk about tea when you approach him.

Once you exhaust his dialogues, you can offer A Bottle of Draconic Tears to him. Since the man doesn’t have any valuable items, he can only give you the “On Travel: Arriving at the Xianzhou” book. Luckily the game isn’t as stingy, and you will be rewarded with 10 Stellar Jades, 10 Strale, and 5,000 Credits.

That is the end of our guide on how to get and use A Bottle of Draconic Tears in Honkai: Star Rail. Before you leave to obtain this item, consider reading other HSR articles below.

