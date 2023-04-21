How to Get Legendary Mobs (First Golems) In Minecraft Legends

Image Credit: Mojang via Twinfinite

You can create various mobs to help you fight against the Piglins’ invasion, but the most powerful ones are the First Golems. They were created by the three protectors: Foresight, Action, and Knowledge, and they’ve, unfortunately, fallen apart due to the passage of time. If you want to know how to get the legendary mobs in Minecraft Legends, this guide can tell you the steps to accomplish it.

Minecraft Legends the First Golems Guide

Image Credit: Mojang via Twinfinite

The First Golems are the strongest mobs that you can acquire in Minecraft Legends, and unsurprisingly, they’re rather difficult to obtain. There are four of them in total, each with specific roles.

First of Brick: A defensive unit that protects you and other mobs.

First of Diorite: Can spawn smaller golems during battles.

First of Oak: Uses arrows to attack enemies, great against Piglins.

First of Stone: Launch stones to destroy buildings.

You can obtain the First Golems in Minecraft Legends in two ways, and the method you can employ depends on the type of modes you’re playing.

Obtaining the First Golems in Campaign Mode

You can get the First Golems in campaign mode by finding their broken bodies during exploration. You can easily locate them by heading toward locations marked with golden question marks. Before you can awaken them, you will need to build the Wake the Firsts improvement melody at the Well of Fate, and it will cost you 100 Stone and 100 Prismarine.

Image Credit: Mojang via Twinfinite

After that, you can return to the broken First Golems and restore them by using various resources in your inventory. The materials you will need will depend on the units you’re trying to awaken, but you’ll always use 100 Gold to repair them.

Here is the list:

First of Brick: 100 Gold and 125 Iron

First of Diorite: 100 Gold and 125 Coal

First of Oak: 100 Gold and 500 Wood

First of Stone: 100 Gold and 500 Stone

Unlocking the First Golems in PvP Mode

Unlike in campaign mode, you don’t need to discover the First Golems’ locations but can simply build them similar to regular mobs. You must construct the Build the Firsts improvement melody, which requires 400 Stone and 140 Prismarine.

Then, you can craft the First Golem spawners for a price of 225 Lapis and the corresponding 400 materials. They’re certainly expensive units, but their power and abilities make them worth the investment. Do note that, unlike regular mob spawners, you can only build them in your base.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the First Golems in Minecraft Legends. For more Minecraft content, consider checking out other articles below.

