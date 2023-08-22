How To Get Into the Archives in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum, like plenty of single player titles, features its fair share of environmental puzzles to solve in order to progress. One of the trickiest in the game is needed to enter the Archives, a POI in Oremen. Here’s how to complete the puzzles and enter the Archives.

Entering the Archives in Immortals of Aveum

As they approach the halfway point of Immortals of Aveum, players will be tasked with entering the Archives in the kingdom Oremon.

It’s as complex as the game’s environmental puzzles get, with players needing to clear the doorway in order to make it accessible. Only then can the player progress into the Archives and move forward in the narrative.

Firstly, players need to look to their left and right when they approach the blocked Archives path. On each side they’ll see a doorway leading to a large side room. Both have their own platforming puzzles that need completing ahead of getting into the Archives.

First Room (On Players’ Right)

Upon entering the room, multiple enemies will spawn. Before worrying about the platform puzzle, it’s worth dispatching these. They shouldn’t cause too many issues, although some will spawn in with shields that it’s best to destroy with Red magic.

After that, players should look above the door through which they entered. There will be a ‘lash’ point that players should connect to. There will be more unlockable as you work your way round this corner of the room.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Work your way up the to the platform with shelves and stools, so that you’re looking across the room.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

There will be two platforms that are movable by shooting the Blue stone embedded in their bottom. Doing so will rotate them towards the player in a time-limited fashion. It means you’ll need to move quickly, working onto the first and then, as it returns to its original position, double-jumping to the second. A Hover or Blink can also help you reach if it begins to move.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Once completed, the platforms will have taken you to a door passageway, within a stone arch. Proceed through it and you’ll be on an elevated platform that overlooks the entrance to the Archives. Here, you can clear the Lurge and unblock the first half of the doorway.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

There is another elevated platform in the first room which offers some rare loot.

Second Room (On Players’ Left)

After clearing the first half of the door, players need to enter the room on their left as they look at the Archives entrance. Like the first, it’s a large cavernous space with platforms to move and an elevated doorway to reach. Again, the first thing to do is defeat the enemies that spawn and work your way round the edges for loot, Health Crystals and Mana Crystals.

Looking up from the center of the floor, players will see a small and lash-able drone that can take them onto a centrally elevated platform. This is the first step.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Once on this platform, players need to look left, seeing another lash point on the wall, near a bookshelf. Make your way over to this point and then look right.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll see a small platform beneath a lash point. Shooting the stone with Blue magic will raise the platform. What players need to do here is shoot the stone to force the platform to begin raising, then immediately lash to the point above it, thereby landing on the platform at its highest point.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

From here, there is a platform to the right, which has a small stone at its bottom that is destructible using Red magic. Quickly flick over your Sigil to Red and shoot it, before making the jump onto it. It’ll move as soon as you shoot, so make sure you do these quickly. It might take a few attempts but don’t worry, there’s no fall damage so missing the platform and dropping to the room’s floor won’t harm you.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Once on the platform, the final steps will be simple. Run forwards and jump onto the protruding ledge before the platform returns to its original position.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

From there, there’ll be an identical arch and doorway as in the first room.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Proceed through it and clear the Lurge to unblock the second half of the doorway to Archives. After that, you’re able to drop down and enter the Archives to progress the story.

That’s everything on entering the Archives in Immortals of Aveum. Check out the related content below for more on EA and Ascendant’s title.