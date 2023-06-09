How to Fix “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Fortnite Android

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived on all platforms, and while everyone’s having to wait around for server downtime to end so they can check out the latest arsenal of weapons, those playing on Android devices could end up getting hit with a Fortnite ‘LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES’ error, preventing them from playing. Here’s what you need to know about the issue, and how to get it fixed.

How to Fix Fortnite “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error on Android Devices

Currently, there’s no word that this is going to be a widespread issue with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, this error did arise at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 4 back in Dec. 2022. At that time, there was an issue with the update that rolled out to Android devices and resulted in the “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” error to appear when players tried to log in.

We are still investigating the issue with Android players being unable to install the latest update.



We're continuing to work on a fix and will provide another update when v23.00 is available on Android devices. pic.twitter.com/cg3p4rVCCX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2022

If you do get hit by this error message again this time, it’s recommended that you try clearing the app’s cache on your phone, to make sure that any janky update files that are no longer required by the game are removed. You can do this by following these steps on Android 13:

Go to Settings

Select ‘Storage’

Tap on the ‘Fortnite’ app

Select ‘Clear Cache.’

Chances are that you’re not going to have much lucky playing Fortnite on Android until a fresh update or ‘hotfix’ is rolled out to address the “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” error. However, if this error does crop-up again this season, Epic Games will likely be hot on the case and will have a fix out within a matter of hours. We’ll keep updating this post as the day progresses, once we know more.

The good news is that it appears this doesn’t appear to be as widespread an issue as it was back in December 2022, if it’s an issue at all this time. If you do get hit with it, just follow the steps above and you should be good to go.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix the “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” error in Fortnite Android. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on the Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error message, as well as what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map looks like.

