How to Complete Zero Tolerance in Warzone 2 DMZ

Activision

Warzone 2 Season 3 brought the Redacted Faction into DMZ mode, giving players more missions to work through, objectives to complete and AI to outgun. The Tier 1 Story Mission is known as Zero Tolerance, giving players three tasks to complete to progress. Here’s how to complete the Zero Tolerance mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Zero Tolerance Mission

Firstly, players need to work their way through the other Tier 1 missions in the Redacted Faction. They don’t need to have completed all six of the Tier 1 missions, but at least five need to have been successfully navigated to unlock Zero Tolerance.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Assuming that’s done, there’s three tasks players need to complete in order to tick off Zero Tolerance and progress to Tier 2 of the Redacted Faction. These are as follows:

Infiltrate Hafid Port

Mark a Cartel Soldier with a Tactical Camera

Find and Extract the Cartel Recon Report

Task 1: Infiltrating Hafid Port

The first is by some distance the most simple. To infiltrate Hafid Port, players need only visit this area of the map. As soon as you enter the POI, it will be completed and players will receive a notification that they’ve entered the relevant area. Hafid Port is located on the west side of Al Mazrah.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Task 2: Mark a Cartel Soldier with a Tactical Camera

The second involves marking a Cartel Soldier with a Tactical Camera. This is again fairly easy – players should probably drop in with a Tactical Camera as their chosen Field Upgrade to avoid the inconvenience of searching for one around the Cartel-dominated Port environment.

Once that’s done, simply deploy it in a busy area (again, this won’t be tough to find) and wait for a Cartel member to come by. Mark them whilst viewing through the camera’s feed.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Task 3: Find and Extract the Cartel Recon Report

The final task is undoubtedly the most difficult, but still shouldn’t pose too many issues for capable DMZ soldiers. As soon as you’ve managed to mark a Cartel member with your camera, head over to Sattiq Caves, which is where the Cartel Recon Report is located.

Specifically, it can be found in location of the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop DMZ point. This is north of Sattiq Caves’ Fortress and signalled by a white dumpster.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once the Cartel report has been acquired from within the dumpster, players need only extract successfully with it in their possession, which will complete the Zero Tolerance mission and earn them the rewards.

Zero Tolerance Mission Rewards

As a Tier 1 Story Mission, players will naturally progress to Tier 2 of the Redacted Faction. They will also receive the Shadow Company Charm and 10,000 XP.

That’s everything needed to complete the Zero Tolerance mission in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. It shouldn’t be too taxing for most players and it’s certainly worth the rewards if you’re a keen DMZ player who wants to continue progressing as we approach Season 3 Reloaded and further missions, factions and objectives.

