On a mission to figure out how to build Maine from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077? Our comprehensive guide has you covered.

The Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime is chock-full of interesting characters who exemplify their craft, but few can measure up to Maine. A towering tank of a modified human, he’s a wall that stands between his crew and utter destruction time and time again. That’s why it’d be no surprise if you’re trying to figure out how to build Maine from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, we’re here to help with this detailed guide on the subject.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Maine Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Best Life Path

Though this choice doesn’t impact the gameplay too heavily, selecting the right Lifepath for your Maine build will help increase your level of immersion. We’d personally recommend either the Nomad or Streetkid paths, as both line up better with Mine’s character than the Corpo option.

Cyberware

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Constructing the rest of your Maine build will require some time, effort, and a lot of investment in Cyberware.

This is because his build centers around being tank-y enough to weather constant assaults by enemies while also dealing enough damage to blow enemies away with ease. To that end, almost all of the items and equipment you’ll need are centered around Cyberware that enhances your armor and damage output.

Berserk OS This Operating System offers everything you’ll need for the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Maine build, from increased damage and resistances to opportunities for health regeneration. It’ll be most effective when paired with a high Body Attribute score and the Perks tied to said stat. Though you can get lesser variants from most any Ripper Doc in the game, the best variant is easily the Militech Berserk Mk.5. The Charter Hill Ripper Doc Nina Kraviz will sell it to you for 35,000 Eddies, and you can get a discount if your Street Cred is high enough. Heal on Kill This Frontal Cortex implant will help you regenerate health for every enemy you kill. You can buy them from a slew of different Ripper Docs throughout Night City, including: Robert Rainwater in Kabuki (4,000 Eddies for Tier 1); the Aldecaldos Ripper Doc at their Mobile Camp (6,000 Eddies for Tier 2); the Westwind Estate Ripper Doc (16,000 Eddies for Tier 4); and Cassius Ryder in Northside (4,000 for Tier 2 or 28,000 for Tier 5). Blood Pump A Circulatory System Implant that acts as a Health Item, and ties into useful Perks that offer temporary buffs. Available from most every Ripper Doc in the game. For the Tier 5 variant though, you’ll need to go to the Aldecado Ripper Doc at the group’s Mobile Camp. It’ll run you 28,000 Eddies. Cataresist This Immune System Implant increases all of your resistances by up to 35 percent. Aside from the Tier 1 variant, every other version is sold by Fingers in Japan Town. He’ll only sell them to you if you don’t punch him during Judy’s quest line though, so avoid making that decision at all costs. Subdermal Armor Increases your Armor, allowing you to weather more damage. This doesn’t require any specific Attribute scores, so it’s the easiest to equip a Legendary variant right away. The best variant can be purchased from Robert Rainwater in Kabuki after you reach 30 Street Cred. It’ll run you 11,200 Eddies total.



Bionic Joints This Implant reduces recoil from ranged weapons by up to 25 percent. It is only sold by the Ripperdoc in Wellsprings for 4,000 Eddies.

Projectile Launch System Unfortunately, you won’t be able to equip all of the Arm Implants that Maine uses in the show at once. As such, it’s best to opt for the Projectile Launch System. This Cyberware will automatically target your enemies with an explosive projectile, dealing decent damage and knocking weaker enemies off the board. Most every Ripper Doc sells this Cyberware, and any variant is viable for this build.



Weapons

Shotguns For firearms, you can’t go wrong with any variant of shotgun. They can deal massive damage when used against an enemy at close range, and your high defense and health will ensure your foes can barely scratch you as you get into position. Double Barrel Shotguns in particular will be highly useful, and high Tier variants can be found for sale by just about any gun vendor in the game after you’re at a high level.



Gear

In terms of clothing, there’s no specific outfit that is tied to Maine and obtainable in the game. As such, you’re free to use whatever outfit you wish, though we recommend something that leaves your arms exposed like a Vest or sleeveless jacket.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Maine Build Attribute Point Distribution

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

After you’ve nabbed the necessary equipment and Implants, the next step will be properly distributing your Attribute and Perk points for a Cyberpunk Edgerunners Maine build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Primarily, you’ll be dumping points into Body, Technical Ability, and Cool. Body should be your highest stat, and you’ll want to get it to 20 as soon as possible. After that comes Technical Ability, and you’ll need to bring it up to 20 to max out your Cyberware Capacity and improve your Smart Shotgun damage.

Last is your Cool stat, which should be brought up to 15. We’d recommend bringing it up even higher though, as you gain 1.25 percent to your Crit damage per point allocated to the Attribute.

Best Perks for Maine Build

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Below are some of the Perks we found fit best with this build, split up by their core Attribute. Most of them fall into the Body and Technical Abilities categories, as the Cool perks won’t impact your damage or defensive potential too much.

Body

Painkiller : Unlock slow Health Regen during combat.

: Unlock slow Health Regen during combat. Comeback Kid : Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing.

: Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing. Dorph Head : When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds.

: When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds. Speed Junkie : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting. Army of One : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy. Adrenaline Rush : Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items.

: Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items. Juggernaut : When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster.

: When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster. Calm Mind : While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay.

: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay. Pain to Gain : While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll restore 20 percent of your Health Item recharge for every enemy you kill.

: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll restore 20 percent of your Health Item recharge for every enemy you kill. Die! Die! Die! : While at low Stamina, recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, your Fire Rate increases by up to 25 percent as your Stamina decreases.

: While at low Stamina, recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, your Fire Rate increases by up to 25 percent as your Stamina decreases. Spontaneous Obliteration : While at low Stamina, Recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, you deal 10 percent more damage to nearby enemies. At Level 3, you unlock the Obliterate ability. This gives you up to a 20 percent chance to instantly kill an enemy that is shot while at low health. The lower their health, the higher the chance it will trigger.

: While at low Stamina, Recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, you deal 10 percent more damage to nearby enemies. At Level 3, you unlock the Obliterate ability. This gives you up to a 20 percent chance to instantly kill an enemy that is shot while at low health. The lower their health, the higher the chance it will trigger. Rush of Blood : Increases your chance of triggering Obliterate on enemies at close range by up to 10 percent.

: Increases your chance of triggering Obliterate on enemies at close range by up to 10 percent. Rip and Tear: After shooting an enemy with a Shotgun, your next Quick Melee attack deals 100 percent more damage. After your next Quick Melee attack, your next Shotgun shot deals 100 percent more damage.

Technical Ability

All Things Cyber : Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent.

: Increase all stat modifiers offered by Cyberware by 10 percent. At Level 2, reduce the cost of Cyberware for the Integumentary System and Skeleton by 20 percent. Chrome Constitution : If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent.

: If all Integumentary System and Skeleton Cyberware slots are full, reduce all incoming damage by 5 percent. Renaissance Punk : Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher.

: Increase your Cyberware Capacity by four for every Attribute you have at 9 or higher. License to Chrome : Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton.

: Increase all of your Cyberware Stat Modifiers by 10 percent. At Level 2, gain 40 Armor points. At Rank 3, unlock a new Cyberware Slot for the Skeleton. Ambidextrous : Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands.

: Unlock a new Cyberware Slot for your hands. Cyborg : If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster.

: If all available Cyberware slots are filled, Cyberware cools down 15 percent faster. Built Different : Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System.

: Allows you to install and use Cellular Adapter Cyberware for the Integumentary System. Extended Warranty : Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent.

: Increases duration of all Cyberware effects by 15 percent. Edgerunner : Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points at a cost of 0.5 percent Health per point over your limit. When you neutralize an enemy during combat, you have a 0.1 percent chance per point past your Cyberware Limit to enter the Fury state. While in the Fury state, you deal 10 percent more damage, are 30 percent more likely to land a Crit, and deal 50 percent more Crit damage.

: Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points at a cost of 0.5 percent Health per point over your limit. When you neutralize an enemy during combat, you have a 0.1 percent chance per point past your Cyberware Limit to enter the Fury state. While in the Fury state, you deal 10 percent more damage, are 30 percent more likely to land a Crit, and deal 50 percent more Crit damage. Pyromania : Increases recharge speed for Health Items and Grenades by 8 percent. At Level 2, the explosion radius for your grenades and shots from your Projectile Launch System increases by 10 percent. At Level 3, your movement speed increases by 5 percent and damage caused by explosions increases by 10 percent for 12 seconds after you hit an enemy with an explosion. This effect can stack up to five times.

: Increases recharge speed for Health Items and Grenades by 8 percent. At Level 2, the explosion radius for your grenades and shots from your Projectile Launch System increases by 10 percent. At Level 3, your movement speed increases by 5 percent and damage caused by explosions increases by 10 percent for 12 seconds after you hit an enemy with an explosion. This effect can stack up to five times. Burn This City : When you reach five stacks of the Pyromania perk, you regain one Grenade charge.

: When you reach five stacks of the Pyromania perk, you regain one Grenade charge. Friendlier Fire : Reduces damage to you from explosions you cause by 50 percent.

: Reduces damage to you from explosions you cause by 50 percent. Doomlauncher : Your Projectile Launcher gains the following effects: An additional charge Recharge Speed is 20 percent faster When you have no more charges available, your recharge speed increases by 25 percent Outside of combat, your recharge speed increases by 200 percent Killing an enemy instantly applies 5 percent of a recharge All shots from your Projectile Launcher gain the benefits of the Burn This City Perk

: Your Projectile Launcher gains the following effects:

Best Skills for a Maine Build Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Last but not least, there are the Skills you should go after first when creating a Maine Build in Cyberpunk 2077.

In general, the Solo Skill’s bonuses will serve you best. They’ range from increases to health and ‘ll provide you with additional buffs to damage against enemies that are close to you, and increase your Health and Carrying Capacity besides. You can gain experience for this Skill by using Shotguns and blunt weapons, and otherwise tackling combat head-on.

The Engineer Skill is a close second. By decimating your opponents with explosions and crafting new items or upgrades, you’ll unlock bonuses to your Armor score and beef up your Cyberware capacity.

That should cover everything you’d need to know about how to build Maine from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the game, check out the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other articles related to Edgerunners, including guides on how to build David Martinez or Lucy.