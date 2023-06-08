Image Source: Roblox

For all you budding basketball players out there, Tetra Games’ latest B-ball experience may be right up your alley. Not only do players get to hit the hoop, but they’ll also be able to unlock new worlds, open chests, earn coins, upgrade gear, and even trade with other competitors. But for those who’re looking to dominate, you may be on the lookout for all the latest Hoop Simulator codes in Roblox. If so, you’ve come to the perfect place, as down below, we’re going to reveal all. Let’s get into it!

All Working Hoop Simulator Codes

Here are all the valid, active codes that you can use to redeem freebies in-game:

RELEASE – 2,500 Gems and 2,500 Coins

All Expired Codes

As the game is so new, there are currently no invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Hoop Simulator

Redeeming codes is a cinch. If you’re a little confused, simply follow the steps below:

First of all, boot up Hoop Simulator on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Store’ icon signified by a shopping basket (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, click on the blue Twitter bird ‘Codes’ button.

In the text box provided, simply copy and paste a code.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the boosts or items will be added to your account. Have fun!

So, there you have it, folks. That’s everything you need to know about all the latest Hoop Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and the newest codes in Da Hood. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.

