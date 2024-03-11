Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond Release Time Countdown

Helldivers 2 has some impressive new content on the way via the Cutting Edge Warbond, so it’s little surprise you’d want to know when it’s set to hit the game. Luckily for you, we’ve crafted this release time countdown article to help you make sure you’re ready the moment it’s live.

When Is the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond Release Time? Answered

While an official time hasn’t been announced for the Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2, it does have a release date of Mar. 14. As such, it could release as early as midnight of that day.

To that end, we’ve created a countdown timer you can refer to. We’ll be sure to update it if a more firm release time is given, and will update this article regularly until the new content’s release.

What Does the Cutting Edge Warbond Include? Explained

But then, you might not know what the Cutting Edge Warbond content adds to the game.

Based off of the trailer released via the official PlayStation YouTube account, you can expect to get a slew of new content ranging from primary weapons and cosmetics like armor and capes. We’ve listed every confirmed piece of gear down below along with which category they fall under.

Primary Weapons Arc-12 Blitzer (Shotgun): Fires arcs of lightning with each shot LAS-16 Sickle (Energy-Based): Rapid fire bursts of energy that can rip through enemies SG-8P Punisher Plasma (Shotgun): Launch Bursts of plasma like a grenade, damaging enemies in and around the area of impact

Secondary Weapons LAS-7 Dagger (Pistol): Fire a laser of energy that rips through enemies G-23 Stun (Grenade): Lob a grenade which stuns automatons and other enemies caught in its area of effect

Armor EX-03 Prototype 3: Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16: Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X: The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow”. Show us it was worth it.

Capes Bot Slayer: Light Tan cape



How Much Does the Cutting Edge Warbond Content Cost?

Finally, there’s the matter of how much the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond content costs.

On its face, you need $9.99 to purchase the DLC via the PlayStation Store or Steam. This gets you access to all of the content included in the Warbond, after which you can unlock them while in-game the same way you would any other gear.

And with that, you’re all caught up on when the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond content comes out. Be sure to check out our other guides on the game’s difficulty levels and the best Strategems to make sure you can defend Managed Democracy properly.