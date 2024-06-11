Rumors and screenshots have been circulating online as recently as last month, but Rockstar has now confirmed just some of the features available to players once the newest GTA Online update lands this summer. Start your engines, our GTA Online summer update 2024 release time countdown begins now!

Recommended Videos

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 5 : 2 2 : 5 9 : 2 3

The GTA Online update will be released at some point in summer 2024. There is no exact date for the release yet, but we’re nearly at the finish line of summer!

Get ready to speed back to San Andreas and clean up the streets in style with new creator and experience upgrades, some of which plan on giving drivers brand-new custom cruisers and animations for hitting the racing circuits – doing donuts is always fun.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

From the looks of Rockstar’s announcement, they seem to have taken your user feedback onboard when planning this big update, their first of 2024. It will debut several experience improvements, new missions, and elements tailored to making gameplay that little bit easier:

Increased Sell Mission timer for solo players.

Automatic snack replenishment when starting most missions.

Increased base payouts for Open Wheel Races, Taxi Work, and Contact Missions.

As well as a hopefully enhanced gaming experience, GTA+ Members should keep an eye out for early access to the new Överflöd Pipistrello (Super) for free on launch day! If the leaked images are to be believed, this is not one you’ll want to miss.

Coming this summer to GTA Online, a new action-packed update featuring its own brand of vigilante justice.



Plus new off-the-books Dispatch Work for Vincent, updates to the Creator, and more: https://t.co/2uCGKLxd6H pic.twitter.com/1fBqFYNgAx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 5, 2024

The GTA Online Summer update seems like a biggie and should hopefully drop in a just little over two weeks. Now’s the time to put your foot down and brush off those driving gloves if you want to be ready. What better way to gear yourself up for some donuts than to throw yourself back into some races? Check out the (current) best cars for the circuits here!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy