Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream Countdown & Free Primogems

Arlecchino finally arrives!
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:40 am
The highly-anticipated Genshin Impact version 4.6 has almost arrived. That means HoYoverse will be holding a livestream where they share upcoming events and characters.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream Dates & Countdown

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream will occur on April 12, 2024. As usual, it will be held two weeks before the release of the upcoming update, which should arrive on April 24.

Here are the 4.6 livestream dates for each Genshin Impact server:

  • North America – April 12, 07:00 AM (UTC/GMT -5)
  • Europe – April 12, 01:00 PM (UTC/GMT +1)
  • Asia –April 12, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)
  • TW, HK, MO – April 12, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)

HoYoverse usually streams on their official Twitch channel. However, they will also upload a video an hour after the livestream ends on their official Genshin YouTube channel.

Besides getting information about the next patch, you can also get three free codes that will grant you some Primogems and other in-game items. Here are the rewards may get from these codes:

  • Primogems x 300
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
  • Hero’s Wit x 5
  • Mora x 50000

According to leaks, we will get one new 5-star character, Arlecchino. The rest of the limited-time banners will be reruns, which feature Lyney, Baizhu, and Wanderer. The game may also add a new area between Chenyu Vale, Sumeru, and Fontaine.

Besides that, the 4.6 update will add one world boss and one weekly boss. The latter will be Arlecchino, which means you must fight the Fatui member in the new story quest.

Lastly, here are the events you may see in the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream based on leaks:

  • Arataki Life Rock Rainbow Grand Tour
  • Legend of the Vagabond Sword
  • Vibro-Crystal Research
  • Windtrace

That is everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream. Twinfinite has other interesting content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as the best characters and weapons in Chronicled Wish Banner.

