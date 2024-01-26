Genshin Impact 4.4 Update Release Time & Early Patch Notes

Genshin Impact 4.4 showcases the arrival of new characters, tools, and events to start the year off right. We’re here to explain the release time and patch notes for this upcoming content.

When Does Genshin Impact 4.4 Come Out?

You can anticipate the release of Genshin Impact 4.4 on Jan. 31, 2024. Although there hasn’t been a set launch time, it will likely debut at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. CST (the next day.) However, you can expect a server maintenance period beforehand, prohibiting you from the game for a short time.

With Version 4.4 gradually approaching, a few events have already started in preparation. For example, the Adeptus Mechanical Marvel has begun for an upcoming Genshin Impact character.

Adeptus Mechanical Marvel — The Web Event for Genshin Impact's new character Xianyun is now available.



Click to Take Part in Event: https://t.co/Ctg3fZ5SnP



〓Event Duration〓

January 26, 2024 12:00 – January 31, 2024 23:59 (UTC+8)#GenshinImpact #Xianyun pic.twitter.com/oJTAeiKYS4 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 26, 2024

There’s also a Twitter event you can take part in and an open registration period for a Twitch Livestream. So, if you can’t wait for Version 4.4, you can start with these celebrations to get more exclusive content.

All Genshin Impact 4.4 Changes

Many Genshin Impact patches have introduced new playable characters, and Version 4.4 is no different. This time, we see the arrival of Xianyun, also known as the “Cloud Retainer.” She is an Anemo wielder who also excels in machine crafting. Other than her, Gaming is another character you can expect (and yes, that is his actual name) as a new Pyro fighter.

Image Source: miHoYo

Other Genshin Impact members, such as Nahida, Yae Miko, and Xiao, will be returning. Character outfits will also be available, from Ganyu’s Twilight Blossom to Shenhe’s Frostflower Dew. Plus, the Crane’s Echoing Call weapon will be introduced, harnessing ancient aura.

If you’re looking for a challenge, you can explore the new area in Chenyu and battle the latest monster, Solitary Suanni. Travelers can also return to the annual Lantern Rite event with Paimon in the Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze. Through this celebration, you can earn the Xingqiu Bamboo Rain outfit and other valuable collectibles.

As the release date approaches, there will be plenty more content to look forward to, so get ready to start the Spring season early with these new features.

That covers everything you need to know about the release of Genshin Impact 4.4 and its early patch notes. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best Raiden Shogun build.