Fruit Seas splash page
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Fruit Seas Trello Link (June 2024)

A pirate's life for me
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 10:05 am

Fruit Seas is yet another Roblox experience inspired by a hit anime franchise, this time being based on One Piece. The game lets you embark on your own adventure inspired by the swashbuckling anime, but where should you start? Here’s how to find (and use) the Fruit Seas Trello link.

Recommended Videos

You can find Fruit Sea’s official Trello page here.

The board is split into 18 different categories, each offering information on a variety of subjects.

  • Information
  • Links
  • Update1
  • Islands List
  • Quests NPCs
  • Side NPCs
  • Devil Fruits
  • Accessories
  • Weapons
  • Materials
  • Fighting Styles
  • Enemies
  • Bosses List
  • Raid Bosses
  • Races
  • Wanted Posters
  • Gamepasses
  • Credits

As with any game of this nature, it’s a good idea to figure out what sort of character you want to play, and where you want to focus your efforts. Fruit Seas offers a wide variety of weapons, accessories, and devil fruits that each have different bonuses. Not only does the Trello board contain plenty of information on what each of these items does, it also lets you know how to find them.

The Islands List gives you information on the various islands you’ll come across in the game, as well as the suggested levels. Meanwhile, the Quest NPCs column has a list of the different quest-giving NPCs you’ll find, as well as the levels of the quests they offer.

Fruit Seas standing in the opening area
Image Source: Roblox

Of course, Devil Fruits are the most iconic feature of the One Piece universe. These special fruits offer a variety of powers to those that eat them, and Fruit Seas has plenty available, each of which will augment your character in different ways.

Perhaps the best thing to do when you’re starting the game is to check out the codes in the information column. These codes provide a variety of different power boosts such as double experience, drops, and mastery for a set period of time. Double drops can be especially important at later stages, as it will increase the drop rates of powerful gear.

Want more anime-inspired Roblox games? Here’s everything you need to know about the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got Onikami Legacy codes and our Anime Defenders tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What is the Best Mythic in Anime Defenders?
Best mythic unit in Anime Defenders - the Flame Dragon God with the logo of the game behind it
Best mythic unit in Anime Defenders - the Flame Dragon God with the logo of the game behind it
Best mythic unit in Anime Defenders - the Flame Dragon God with the logo of the game behind it
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
What is the Best Mythic in Anime Defenders?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Category: Guides
Guides
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the Best Mythic in Anime Defenders?
Best mythic unit in Anime Defenders - the Flame Dragon God with the logo of the game behind it
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
What is the Best Mythic in Anime Defenders?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree miquella's arm in broken cocoon
Category: Guides
Guides
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Guardians exploring the Pale Heart.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura Jun 6, 2024
Author
Lewis Rees
Lewis is an author and journalist based in Wales. His first novel, Wander, came out in 2017. Lewis is passionate about games, and has travelled to events worldwide to host and present panels at games conferences. In his spare time he loves reading, writing, and escape rooms.