Fruit Seas Trello Link (June 2024)

Fruit Seas is yet another Roblox experience inspired by a hit anime franchise, this time being based on One Piece. The game lets you embark on your own adventure inspired by the swashbuckling anime, but where should you start? Here’s how to find (and use) the Fruit Seas Trello link.

Fruit Seas Trello Link

You can find Fruit Sea’s official Trello page here.

The board is split into 18 different categories, each offering information on a variety of subjects.

Information

Links

Update1

Islands List

Quests NPCs

Side NPCs

Devil Fruits

Accessories

Weapons

Materials

Fighting Styles

Enemies

Bosses List

Raid Bosses

Races

Wanted Posters

Gamepasses

Credits

As with any game of this nature, it’s a good idea to figure out what sort of character you want to play, and where you want to focus your efforts. Fruit Seas offers a wide variety of weapons, accessories, and devil fruits that each have different bonuses. Not only does the Trello board contain plenty of information on what each of these items does, it also lets you know how to find them.

The Islands List gives you information on the various islands you’ll come across in the game, as well as the suggested levels. Meanwhile, the Quest NPCs column has a list of the different quest-giving NPCs you’ll find, as well as the levels of the quests they offer.

Image Source: Roblox

Of course, Devil Fruits are the most iconic feature of the One Piece universe. These special fruits offer a variety of powers to those that eat them, and Fruit Seas has plenty available, each of which will augment your character in different ways.

Perhaps the best thing to do when you’re starting the game is to check out the codes in the information column. These codes provide a variety of different power boosts such as double experience, drops, and mastery for a set period of time. Double drops can be especially important at later stages, as it will increase the drop rates of powerful gear.

