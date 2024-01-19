It might be too soon for a remastered re-release of The Last of Us Part 2, but nay, we say. The inclusion of a Free Play Guitar Mode completely justifies dropping full price on this game yet again, because why play a real instrument when you can play a fake one? Here’s how to play Free Play Guitar Mode in The Last of Us Part 2.

Starting Free Play Guitar Mode in The Last of Us Part 2

Image Source: Naughty Dog via Twinfinite

Free Play Guitar Mode will be available to you from the very start, once you boot up The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. From the main menu, select Extras, then select Free Play Guitar Mode, and you’re good to go.

While in this mode, you can hit the L1 and R1 buttons to access different sets of chords, use the left stick to select the chord you want from the radial wheel, then swipe on the touchpad to get Ellie to strum. It takes a bit of getting used to, but once you’re more familiar with swapping between the chord sets and strumming, you’ll actually be able to string chords together to play a song.

All Unlockables in Free Play Guitar Mode

Image Source: Naughty Dog via Twinfinite

Aside from just playing the steel string acoustic guitar, this mode also gives you the option to unlock a bunch of different instrument options, as listed below:

Guitar

Banjo

Nylon

Jazz

Rock

Steel Resonator

These will change up the tone of your instrument drastically, and you can even select different FX pedals in the next tab to modify the sound. The instruments need to be unlocked with points, which you’ll accumulate naturally as you just play through the story.

In addition to that, you can also play as Joel or composer Gustavo Santaolalla himself if you get tired of Ellie. Finally, you can also switch between the music store, Jackson, theater, and farm as your backdrops as you strum.

That’s all you need to know about how to play Free Play Guitar Mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.