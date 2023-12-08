Fortnite Rocket Racing Ranked: How Does It Work?

Like all games with a ranked game mode, Fortnite Rocket Racing allows players to progress up the ranks as they play to race in more appropriately ranked games. However, not every ranked system works the same, so here’s how the ranked system works in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Ranks

The ranking system in Fortnite Rocket Racing actually works similar to how it does in Fortnite’s battle royale mode. Depending on how you place in the races you play, you’ll earn rank points. The higher you place in your races, the more rank points you earn.

There are also benefits to having a higher rank outside of playing against more skilled players. You’ll start to unlock new, more challenging maps as you rank higher and higher, meaning you’ll get more variety in your gameplay by improving. You’ll unlock different tracks when you hit Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum ranks.

In order to make leveling up a true challenge, it’ll get more difficult to continue leveling as you reach higher ranks. Once you get to Elite rank, you’ll have the benefit of not having to worry about getting demoted to a lower rank, but you will have to place in the top 4 of a race to actually earn a substantial amount of rank points.

Unreal Rank is the highest level you can reach in Fortnite Rocket Racing, and it’s the only way to display your own title to the rest of the world on the global leaderboard. Even though you won’t be able to rank any higher than Unreal, you will still earn rank points when you complete a race.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Ranked Party Matchmaking

If you want to play Fortnite Rocket Racing with friends, it’s important to know how it works. You can play with up to 3 other people in a party before loading into a match, but you can also load in with fewer than that. It’s also important to know that the matchmaking will place you into a ranked match that is based on the rank of the highest ranked person in your party, so if you’re just starting out, maybe don’t play with someone who’s at Unreal rank.

Don’t get too caught up in your ranking until the first season of ranked play officially starts, because when Season Zero ends, Epic will be resetting the ranks of all players back to the beginning. That way, everyone will be on a level playing field for the start of the first season, but after that your ranks will likely carry over between seasons.

That’s really all there is regarding the ranked system in Fortnite Rocket Racing. Practice makes perfect, so don’t worry if you’re struggling to keep up in the beginning. If you need more guides like how to fix matchmaking errors or want to know what the quests and rewards are, be sure to stick around here.