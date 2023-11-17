Fortnite Invincible Skins Release Date

There has been some talk in the Fortnite community about the next crossover, and it looks like the next franchise to arrive at the island will be characters from the Kirkman classic comic Invincible. But when will these Invincible skins be released in the Fortnite Item Shop?

When Are the Invincible Superhero Skins Coming to Fortnite?

Image Credit: Epic Games via Shiina on Twitter/X

At the moment, there is no specific release date for the Invincible cosmetics, but recent leaks show they could be arriving as soon as the next Item Shop update.

The Item Shop refreshes once a day as Epic adds more classic and popular skins to tempt us to spend our V Bucks. It is doubtful that the new Invincible skins will be added to the Item Shop during this season, however, as it doesn’t look like new skins are being included. This is so that any content released fits in with the current ‘OG’ theme. As such, we will more than likely see the new skins when Chapter 5 drops in December.

Still, it is worth checking the Item Shop every day just in case Epic Games decides to suddenly include fresh new cosmetics!

The leaked Invincible skins suggest the next crossover will include the following:

Invincible skin

Omni-Man skin

skin Atom Eve skin

Atom Eve Emblem back bling

Atom Eve Emblem Cape back bling

Burger Mart Bag back bling

Eve’s Cape back bling

Omni-Man’s Cape back bling

The Immortal’s Head back bling

Reaniman Arm pickaxe

Subatomic Swords pickaxe

War Women’s Mace pickaxe

Fastest Fastball emote

Guardians of the Island loading screen

As usual, these new cosmetics will be available to purchase with V Bucks in bundles or on their own. As they are licensed characters, the cost will range from 500 V Bucks for an emote to 1,500 – 2,000 V Bucks for a skin. Bundles usually go for around 2,500 V Bucks.

That’s all you need to know about the Invincible comic characters coming to Fortnite via skins! As soon as more news hits, we will update this guide accordingly. Until then, keep up to date on all things Fortnite with our news and guide articles below.