Since the last update (v27.10) many players have discovered that split screen is no longer working, among other technical issues. Read on to find out what you can do to check for these issues and how to fix split screen not working in Fortnite OG.

Image Source: Epic Games

The v27.10 update brought items and POIs from Chapter 1 Season 7 and 8, as well as some unfortunate bugs and technical issues. Many of you will have noticed that you can no longer ‘Ready Up’ after a match, and instead have to return to lobby and ready up from there. The other issue is that players who normally play locally with friends can no longer use the local multiplayer mode.

Both issues are known to Epic Games who have promised to attempt to fix them soon. Meanwhile is there anything you can do to get around this problem yourself?

Right now the only thing you can do is to await a fix from Epic and keep an eye on their progress via the Fortnite Status Twitter/X page. As soon as the bug is fixed and the features are up and running again they assure us they will let us know.

Please note: We've temporarily disabled Split Screen functionality and the 'Ready Up' and 'Keep Playing Together' buttons due to an issue.



We're investigating a fix for this now and will provide an update when these features have been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/0cYqvYxveP — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 16, 2023

How to Use Split Screen in Fortnite

When split screen is enabled again you can join your friends in a local game. Before you start trying to play together with split screen make sure you have a strong and stable internet connection. When you are ready you can play together easily by following these steps:

Launch Fortnite; Go to the Main Menu; Turn on both controllers and connect them to the console; Player one should invite the second player to the game; Now you will be in the same lobby; Split screen starts automatically in-game.

So that is all you need to know right now about fixing the split-screen bug and starting a local multiplayer match!