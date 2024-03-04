Category:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa Build Guide – Best Materia, Weapon Skills, & More

Gabriela Jessica
Published: Mar 4, 2024 07:12 am
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Tifa continues to accompany Cloud and the Avalanche crew as they pursue Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you want to use her in your team, you can check out our guide to find out the best Tifa build.

How to Build Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tifa is a powerful fighter with fast hits and a quick ATB Gauge rate. Although you can build her as a spell caster, she is much more suited to physical attacks.

  • Weapon: Kaiser’s Knuckles
  • Weapon Skill: Concentration and Martial Arts Recovery
  • Armor: Garm Bangle
  • Accessory: Aureate Pinion
  • Materia:
    • HP Up
    • Chakra
    • Precision Defense Focus
    • First Strike
    • Steadfast Block
    • ATB Stagger
    • Empowerment
  • Folio Skill Cores:
    • Leaping Strikes
    • United Refocus
    • Slip and Slide
    • Synchro Cyclone
    • Weapon Ability ATB Recovery
    • ATB Charge Rate Up
    • Combo Damage Up
Tifa Stats in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The best weapon for Tifa can be found in the cargo hold of the Shinra-8 during Chapter 5. Its Weapon Ability is Overpower, where Tifa performs a hard strike that can be chained into basic and other attacks. Another viable weapon is Dragon Claws, which has less Physical Attack but more Magic Attack stats. You can get it by reaching Rank 3 in the Desert Rush standard mode minigame in the Corel Dustbowl prison.

If you use Kaiser Knuckle, I recommend equipping the Concentration Weapon Skill. This ability gives you a 50% chance of activating Unbridled Strength when entering combat. Other viable options are Martial Arts Mastery, Synergy Damage Up, or Enhanced Magic Guard.

The Garm Bangle is late-game armor in the Nibelheim region that focuses on physical protection. It has 59 points for Defense and 28 for Magic Defense. On the other hand, it has five Materia slots, four of them being pairs. If you prefer more well-rounded armor, you can equip the Hades Armlet, which has 32 points for Defense and Magic Defense.

For Accessory, I like to use Aureate Pinion, which can boost Tifa’s Speed by 10 points. This will allow her to build her ATB Gauge much faster and perform more abilities. However, Genji Earrings is also a good alternative if you want to boost her damage by 15 percent, but this gear will also increase the damage she will take.

That covers everything you need to know about the best build for Tifa. For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, you can check out our guide on the best Queen’s Blood Cards.

Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.