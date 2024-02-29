Which Minecart Track Should You Choose in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Outcomes Explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is packed with set pieces, but they’re more than just fun scenes to look at. Instead, some of the choices you make in these high-octane moments lead to different outcomes and scenarios to witness. Here’s our guide on which minecart track you should choose in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Which Tracks Should You Set the Minecart to? Outcomes Explained

There are two tracks to choose from during the minecart section in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can opt either for Barret or Yuffie. Choosing either Barret or Yuffie’s tracks for your minecart are reliable options to earn approval and collect items.

What Happens When You Choose Barret’s Tracks?

In a way, going with Barret is the best choice if you’re a riskier gamer and want a chance to snag top-tier items. Doing so is a far more perilous path, with more obstacles in your path to slip up on. That said, completing this route boosts your overall approval level with Barret.

Along the way, you also come across more large crates. Destroying these bags you rarer items, so if you’re trying to bolster your currency or earn some crafting resources, Barret’s path is the way to go.

What Happens When You Choose Yuffie’s Tracks?

Yuffie’s path on the mine tracks is an easier one than Barret’s, so don’t be shocked to learn that the rewards are less enticing. Instead of those large crates, you encounter smaller ones, which you can break for items that are less rare than those you’ll get with Barret.

That said, choosing this option does increase your approval stat with Yuffie. It’s also, as mentioned, a far easier route. If this is your first time playing through Final Fantasy 7, or you’re on a harder difficulty and want some brief respite, then it’s an ideal choice.

That's all for our guide on which minecart track to choose in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.