The Final Fantasy series may be one of the most popular franchises in the medium, but you’d be sorely mistaken if you believe they’re all alike. Some are more family friendly, while others tackle delicate subject matters which are definitely not intended for children. You may have caught wind of this fact, and are eager to find out if the latest entry in the series is suitable for your youngsters. Luckily for you, that’s exactly what we intend to do through this Final Fantasy 16 Parents Guide.

Is Final Fantasy 16 Appropriate for Children? Answered

In terms of how mature the content of Final Fantasy 16 is, we can’t help but admit that it earns its M for Mature rating.

The game ranks among the most adult-oriented Final Fantasy games around in just about every regard. Elements like bloody violence, language, and sexually explicit moments are present throughout the experience. There aren’t any built-in options for avoiding the more explicit elements or censoring swear words either, so they can’t really be avoided in a standard playthrough of the game.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though. The game’s producer Naoki Yoshida wanted it to be like Game of Thrones, and the title’s development team was even required to watch the acclaimed dark fantasy series while creating the game. As a result, Final Fantasy 16 is incredibly similar to the show in terms of its tone and themes, which aren’t exactly appropriate for all ages.

Fortunately, this makes it easy to determine whether or not the game would be appropriate for your child. If you would be willing to let them watch Game of Thrones, then they should be able to play the game without issue. If you would consider the show too violent or inappropriate for them even if you were there to watch it with them, then it’s probably best to hold off on letting them play this new dark fantasy game until a later time.

And that’s everything our Final Fantasy 16 Parents Guide has to offer. Hopefully it helps you determine wither or not it’s a suitable game for your children, and allows you to avoid exposing them to something they’re not ready for. If you’d like to learn a bit more about the game to further inform your decision, we’ve got you covered with a heap of related articles down below.

