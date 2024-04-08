Fallout Season 1 Launch FAQ & Release Time Countdown

It’s almost time to dive back into the wasteland! If you’re looking forward to the Fallout Season 1 release time and want a handy countdown, we’ve got you covered. To answer a few questions left lingering about what the show actually is, we’ve included a launch FAQ as well. That way, you can experience the show based on Bethesda’s hit RPG series knowing exactly what to expect.

Fallout Season 1 Release Time Countdown

The Fallout Season 1 release time is April 11, 2024 at 12 AM ET. Check out the countdown below to see how long there is left to wait:

Fortunately, there isn’t too long left to wait now. Amazon Prime tends to release its new content at the same time globally, so the timer above will correlate to your time zone as well, even if it’s not landing at midnight in your region.

Image Source: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout Season 1 FAQ

Now you know when the show’s coming out, let’s answer a few common questions you may have about Fallout Season 1.

How Many Episodes Are There?

In total, there are eight episodes of the Fallout TV show. Unlike most streaming series, where episodes drop every week to keep audiences hooked, all eight will release at once on April 11.

As such, you can easily binge the show within a week if you choose to. With eight episodes scheduled, it’s a much more manageable marathon than your average 20-episode season of TV.

How Long Are Episodes?

While Amazon Prime has yet to confirm exactly how long each episode of the Fallout TV show will be, we estimate they’ll all clock in between 60 and 70 minutes. That’s par for the course in prestige TV like this, which doesn’t have limitations on runtime thanks to the streaming model.

If you’re expecting 30-minute episodes to blitz through in one sitting, though, that likely won’t be the case. As we saw with the recent live-action adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender, hour-long episodes are very common on streaming.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

As per Todd Howard himself, the Fallout show is completely canon to the games. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he confirmed that it’s deemed within existing Fallout continuity. That said, it’s set separately from locations and time periods that fans have already played through. This ensures it can tell a story that’s understandable for newcomers but also filled with lore for fans.

Image Source: Amazon Prime Video

What Is Fallout Season 1 About?

The main character of the Fallout show is Lucy, played by Ella Purnell. She has spent her entire life growing up in Vault 33, never seeing the nuclear wasteland outside. She soon decides to venture outwards and see what the world has become, witnessing a violent and monster-ravaged dystopia.

During her travels, Lucy will encounter all the factions and creatures we’ve met in the games. This includes the Brotherhood of Steel, as well as the ghouls who have roamed the world since the bombs first fell. While we don’t know exactly where Lucy’s journey will take her, the show is bound to show off plenty of the fascinating world.

Will There Be Fallout Season 2?

As it stands, there’s no official confirmation as to whether or not we can expect a Fallout season 2. Since the show’s first season hasn’t even released yet, it’s far too early for Amazon to confirm a renewal.

Instead, it’ll likely depend on how well the serious does with audiences. If it gains a solid viewership and draws subscribers to the Prime Video service, there’ll no doubt be a follow-up season. Of course, we’ll have to just wait and see!

Where to Watch Fallout Season 1

The only place to watch the Fallout show is on Amazon Prime Video. This means you either need an active subscription to the Prime Video streaming service, or an overall Amazon Prime membership, to watch it.

If you’re hoping for a physical release or broadcast on terrestrial TV, you’ll have to think again. That said, Amazon does offer free trials of Prime, so provided you haven’t used it already, you’ve got an easy way of watching the show.

