Sony’s 2024 has been jam-packed so far. With highly anticipated exclusives like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Stellar Blade releasing in 2024, Sony is giving players reasons to turn on their PS5. We hope May gives us a good reason to subscribe to PS Plus because the latest free games have been hit or miss. Or, maybe I’m just salty because my PS Plus predictions keep getting thwarted. Anyway, here’s our PS Plus May 2024 predictions & release date.

PS Plus Essentials free games are consistently released on the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of May happens to be the 7th, so May 7th is most likely when the PS Plus May freebies will drop.

April’s PS Plus freebies will likely expire the day before the May games drop, so be sure to download them by Monday, May 6th. The PS Plus free April games you can claim before May 6th are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.

May 2024 PS Plus Predictions

Now on to the good stuff – getting predictions wrong! PlayStation likes to announce their PlayStation Plus games on the last Wednesday of the month, which would make a possible announcement on April 24th for the games we predict below:

Madden 24

Image Source: EA Sports

I know, I know, predicting a sports game is the safe and boring pick; but hey, it’s the most probable candidate. Madden games always release on a yearly cycle in August just before the football season kicks off. We’re only a couple of months away from August, which means last year’s Madden has precious few opportunities to be featured as a free PS Plus game, which is why we predict it this May.

Madden 24 released on August 15th last year to middling reviews from fans and critics alike. While the Franchise and story modes received cool new updates and enhancements, just about everything else about the experience was repetitive and lackluster. As our review pointed out, Madden 24 was a “remarkably adequate” sports title, one that might just be worth it if it were a free PS Plus game this month.

Key Art by 4A Games

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

The Ukrainian-based 4A Studio has been hard at work on the next mainline Metro game for close to five years now. Though world events have slowed development, we’re likely to see news of a new mainline Metro game sometime this year. That being said, if you have a PS VR machine, you don’t have to wait long to immerse yourself in a new Metro game.

Metro Awakening has been marketed by Sony as the latest and greatest game for PS VR2. It’s set to come out in 2024. Due to Metro Awakening’s status as the hot new PS VR2 game, and the likelihood of a mainline Metro announcement sometime this year, Metro Exodus Enhanced is our pick as a free PS Plus game of May.

Image Source: Focus Home Interactive

SnowRunner

The off-road driving sim from Saber Interactive has been a hotly predicted PS Plus game for years now. We think this is the month for it to finally shine. One reason SnowRunner is likely to drop as a free PS Plus game in May is the looming release of Saber Interactive’s big new game, Warhammer 40K : Space Marine 2 on September 9th. There’s no better time to boost Saber Interactive’s visibility than right now, months before their big release.

May also seems like the optimal time to put SnowRunner as a free PS Plus game because Expeditions: A MudRunner Game just released on March 5th this year. What better time to slot SnowRunner into the PS Plus lineup than in-between the studio’s two big 2024 games?

That concludes our PS Plus May 2024 predictions & release date. 2024 has been a heck of a year for games, RPGs especially, and we’ve just arrived at the Spring season. At Twinfinite, we’ll share the latest reviews and build guides to help you navigate this year in gaming.

